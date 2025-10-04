Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss Hamas response to Trump’s peace plan

Reaffirming Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the Palestinian cause, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Saturday discussed the recent developments, including Hamas’ response to the proposal of US President Donald Trump.

During the telephone conversation, both sides agreed to remain closely engaged with Arab and Islamic partners, as well as the international community, to advance a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

They reviewed ongoing diplomatic efforts, including engagements and consultations among the eight Arab-Islamic countries and the United States in New York, aimed at achieving an immediate and durable ceasefire, ensuring unhindered humanitarian assistance, and to secure lasting peace in Gaza.

The deputy prime minister appreciated the Saudi foreign minister’s continued engagement and constructive role in these efforts.

PM Shehbaz expresses hope as ceasefire ‘nears’ in Gaza conflict

The development comes after Hamas said Friday it was willing to release all hostages held in Gaza under the framework laid out in Trump’s ceasefire proposal.

“The movement announces its approval for the release of all hostages — living and remains — according to the exchange formula included in President Trump’s proposal,” Hamas said in a statement, adding it was ready to enter negotiations “to discuss the details”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope on Saturday, saying that the statement issued by Hamas “creates a window for a ceasefire and ensuring peace that we must not allow to close again”.

In a statement on X, the PM wrote,“Alhamdolillah, we are closer to a ceasefire than we have been since this genocide was launched on the Palestinian people.

“Gratitude is due to President Trump, as well as to leaderships of Qatar, Saudia Arabia, UAE, Turkiye, Jordan, Egypt, and Indonesia who, met with President Trump on the sidelines of UNGA for the resolution of the Palestinian issue.”

In a press release on Saturday, the Foreign Office also welcomed Hamas’ response to the plan announced by President Trump.

“This offers an important opportunity to secure an immediate ceasefire, end the bloodshed of innocent Palestinians in Gaza, release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, ensure unhindered humanitarian assistance, and pave the way for a credible political process toward lasting peace,” the FO said.