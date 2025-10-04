BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz expresses hope as ceasefire ‘nears’ in Gaza conflict

  • Says Pakistan will continue to work with all its partners for peace in Palestine
BR Web Desk Published October 4, 2025

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope on Saturday, saying that the statement issued by Hamas “creates a window for a ceasefire and ensuring peace that we must not allow to close again”.

In a statement on X, the PM wrote,“Alhamdolillah, we are closer to a ceasefire than we have been since this genocide was launched on the Palestinian people.

“Gratitude is due to President Trump, as well as to leaderships of Qatar, Saudia Arabia, UAE, Turkiye, Jordan, Egypt, and Indonesia who, met with President Trump on the sidelines of UNGA for the resolution of the Palestinian issue.”

The premier added that Pakistan will continue to work with all its partners and brotherly nations to everlasting peace in Palestine.

His statement comes after Hamas said Friday it was willing to release all hostages held in Gaza under the framework laid out in Trump’s ceasefire proposal.

“The movement announces its approval for the release of all hostages — living and remains — according to the exchange formula included in President Trump’s proposal,” Hamas said in a statement, adding it was ready to enter negotiations “to discuss the details”.

Moreover, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar also termed Hamas’ response a welcome step.

“This must now result in an immediate ceasefire, end to Palestinian suffering, ensure hostages release, and allow free flow of humanitarian aid.

“Israel MUST immediately stop its attacks.”

Meanwhile, in a press release on Saturday, the Foreign Office welcomed Hamas’ response to the plan announced by President Trump.

“This offers an important opportunity to secure an immediate ceasefire, end the bloodshed of innocent Palestinians in Gaza, release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, ensure unhindered humanitarian assistance, and pave the way for a credible political process toward lasting peace,” the FO said.

Trump on Tuesday had given Hamas an ultimatum of “three or four days” to accept his plan, which has been welcomed by world powers, including Arab and Muslim nations.

Trump tells Israel to stop bombing Gaza

Moreover, President Trump told Israel on Friday to immediately stop bombing Gaza after Hamas agreed to release hostages and accept some other terms in a U.S. plan to end the war, but vexing issues like disarmament appeared unresolved.

“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.“We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East.”

Netanyahu’s office said Israel “will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump’s vision.”

