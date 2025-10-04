PIA to resume UK operations from October 25 with Islamabad-Manchester flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday officially announced the resumption of its United Kingdom (UK) operations. Flights will commence on October 25 after a five-year gap.

In the first phase, the national carrier will operate two weekly flights from Islamabad to Manchester, which will be operated on Saturday and Tuesday.

As per the schedule, PIA’s flight from Islamabad will depart at 12 noon and reach Manchester at 5pm. Meanwhile, the flight from Manchester will depart at 7pm and reach Islamabad at 7am.

A PIA spokesperson said that the Manchester flights will gradually increase, while London services are also planned in the second phase of the airline’s UK expansion. “Flights have been opened for booking, and very reasonable fares have been introduced,” the spokesperson stated.

“Now our compatriots will reach their destination in just 8 hours instead of 15 hours,” the spokesperson added.

A day ago, the Pakistan High Commission in London announced on Friday that the UK Civil Aviation Authority has issued the Foreign Aircraft Operating Permit (FOP), the final document required to enable commercial flights.

In a post on social media platform X, Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Asif lauded the development, stating that the “difficult and challenging years” faced by the national carrier are “coming to an end” amid efforts of PIA and the Civil Aviation Authority.

Last month, PIA formally received the Third Country Operator (TCO) approval for the United Kingdom, enabling it to operate direct flights carrying not only passengers but also cargo.

Back then, PIA said that it would begin operations in October, starting from Manchester.

Later, once operations are established, Birmingham and London will also be included in PIA’s flight schedule.

Earlier in July, the UK’s Air Safety Committee, following air safety improvements, lifted its restrictions on Pakistani carriers.

Before the suspension, PIA operated 21 weekly flights to the UK, including 10 to London, 9 to Manchester, and 2 to Birmingham.

The resumption would substantially improve the connectivity for Pakistani passengers travelling to the UK and Europe.