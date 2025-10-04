BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PIA to resume UK operations from October 25 with Islamabad-Manchester flights

BR Web Desk Published October 4, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday officially announced the resumption of its United Kingdom (UK) operations. Flights will commence on October 25 after a five-year gap.

In the first phase, the national carrier will operate two weekly flights from Islamabad to Manchester, which will be operated on Saturday and Tuesday.

As per the schedule, PIA’s flight from Islamabad will depart at 12 noon and reach Manchester at 5pm. Meanwhile, the flight from Manchester will depart at 7pm and reach Islamabad at 7am.

A PIA spokesperson said that the Manchester flights will gradually increase, while London services are also planned in the second phase of the airline’s UK expansion. “Flights have been opened for booking, and very reasonable fares have been introduced,” the spokesperson stated.

“Now our compatriots will reach their destination in just 8 hours instead of 15 hours,” the spokesperson added.

A day ago, the Pakistan High Commission in London announced on Friday that the UK Civil Aviation Authority has issued the Foreign Aircraft Operating Permit (FOP), the final document required to enable commercial flights.

In a post on social media platform X, Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Asif lauded the development, stating that the “difficult and challenging years” faced by the national carrier are “coming to an end” amid efforts of PIA and the Civil Aviation Authority.

Last month, PIA formally received the Third Country Operator (TCO) approval for the United Kingdom, enabling it to operate direct flights carrying not only passengers but also cargo.

Back then, PIA said that it would begin operations in October, starting from Manchester.

Later, once operations are established, Birmingham and London will also be included in PIA’s flight schedule.

Earlier in July, the UK’s Air Safety Committee, following air safety improvements, lifted its restrictions on Pakistani carriers.

Before the suspension, PIA operated 21 weekly flights to the UK, including 10 to London, 9 to Manchester, and 2 to Birmingham.

The resumption would substantially improve the connectivity for Pakistani passengers travelling to the UK and Europe.

PIA Birmingham PIA spokesperson UK Air Safety Committee PIA flights to UK PIA flight operations Islamabad to Manchester

Comments

200 characters
IMTIAZ CASSUM AGBOATWALA Oct 04, 2025 03:27pm
It appears what a mammoth task starting flights to UK. See how other airlines are adding new routes .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PIA to resume UK operations from October 25 with Islamabad-Manchester flights

PM Shehbaz expresses hope as ceasefire ‘nears’ in Gaza conflict

Pakistan courts US with pitch for new Arabian Sea port, FT reports

PM Shehbaz welcomes agreement between govt, JAAC in AJK

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss Hamas response to Trump’s peace plan

SereneAir says its flight operations ‘temporarily’ suspended for ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Cyclone ‘Shakhti’ intensifies; rain expected in Karachi, parts of Sindh, Balochistan

Pakistan delivers first shipment of rare earth elements, critical minerals to US

Govt notifies new pension rules

Read more stories