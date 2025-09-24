PIA gets UK approval for direct flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) formally received the Third Country Operator (TCO) approval for the United Kingdom. This means both countries can operate direct flights.

PIA has been granted comprehensive and all-encompassing approval, enabling it to operate direct flights carrying not only passengers but also cargo, the national carrier stated in a press statement on Wednesday.

It said that it will begin operations from October, starting from Manchester.

UK flights: PIA unable to secure TCO licence

Later, once operations are established, Birmingham and London will also be included in PIA’s flight schedule.

Moreover, the UK Department for Transport also issued PIA the Air Cargo Carrier 3 (ACC3) certificate for both security and cargo operations, valid for five years.

Earlier in July, the UK’s Air Safety Committee, following air safety improvements, lifted its restrictions on Pakistani carriers.

Before the suspension, PIA operated 21 weekly flights to the UK, including 10 to London, 9 to Manchester, and 2 to Birmingham.

The resumption would substantially improve the connectivity for Pakistani passengers travelling to the UK and Europe.