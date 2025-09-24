BML 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.55%)
BOP 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CPHL 98.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.23%)
DCL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 257.01 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (1.66%)
FCCL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.42%)
FFL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
GCIL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
HUBC 214.70 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (2.28%)
KEL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (8.08%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 107.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.78%)
NBP 188.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.09%)
PAEL 54.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
PPL 194.80 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.36%)
PREMA 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.97%)
PRL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.24%)
PTC 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
SNGP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SSGC 44.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
TREET 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
TRG 79.97 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.73%)
WTL 1.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 108.6 (0.67%)
BR30 53,457 Increased By 811 (1.54%)
KSE100 158,826 Increased By 881.2 (0.56%)
KSE30 48,425 Increased By 272.3 (0.57%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PIA gets UK approval for direct flights

BR Web Desk Published 24 Sep, 2025 11:34am

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) formally received the Third Country Operator (TCO) approval for the United Kingdom. This means both countries can operate direct flights.

PIA has been granted comprehensive and all-encompassing approval, enabling it to operate direct flights carrying not only passengers but also cargo, the national carrier stated in a press statement on Wednesday.

It said that it will begin operations from October, starting from Manchester.

UK flights: PIA unable to secure TCO licence

Later, once operations are established, Birmingham and London will also be included in PIA’s flight schedule.

Moreover, the UK Department for Transport also issued PIA the Air Cargo Carrier 3 (ACC3) certificate for both security and cargo operations, valid for five years.

Earlier in July, the UK’s Air Safety Committee, following air safety improvements, lifted its restrictions on Pakistani carriers.

Before the suspension, PIA operated 21 weekly flights to the UK, including 10 to London, 9 to Manchester, and 2 to Birmingham.

The resumption would substantially improve the connectivity for Pakistani passengers travelling to the UK and Europe.

PIA Third Country Operator UK direct flights

Comments

200 characters

PIA gets UK approval for direct flights

Trump meets Muslim leaders, including PM Shehbaz

Bulls charge ahead as KSE-100 rises nearly 900 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee improves further against US dollar

Govt to move IMF for restoration of wheat MSP system

Power Holding Ltd approves early redemption of Rs400bn Pakistan Energy Sukuk

Mari says no formal decision yet on gas allocation

Oil extends gains as data shows US crude stockpile drop

ECC clears revised financing: Reko Diq attracting new global interest

Circular debt ‘package’: Govt to sign Rs1.225trn pact with 18 banks today

Read more stories