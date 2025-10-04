BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
PEC initiates making plans to deal with flood challenge

Recorder Report Published October 4, 2025

ISLAMABAD: In line with its mandate, the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) convened a high-level roundtable conference on Friday, bringing together world-renowned experts in climate and disaster resilience, senior national professionals from federal and provincial government departments, and representatives of development partners and donor agencies.

The primary objective of the conference was to deliberate on Pakistan’s recurring challenge of annual flooding and to chart a course for shifting from a reactive to a preventive approach to deal with this devastating hazard.

Floods devastate crops, threaten exports: Pakistan minister

Building on the insights shared by the participants at the conference, the PEC is developing a comprehensive framework that includes: a 12-month short-term action plan, and a 1–3 year medium-term strategy.

These plans are designed to transition national flood management efforts away from ad-hoc crisis responses toward a systematic, coordinated, and accountable approach. The framework will focus on reducing the impacts of annual flooding on communities, livelihoods, essential services, agricultural productivity, food security, and the national economy in 2026 and beyond.

