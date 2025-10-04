BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
Gilani greets PRAP office-bearers

Press Release Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 07:40am

ISLAMABAD: Acting President of Pakistan, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected office bearers of the Parliamentary Reporters Association of Pakistan (PRAP), emphasizing that the true essence of democracy flourishes only when free and independent journalism is upheld.

In his message of felicitation on Friday, the Acting President congratulated PRAP President M.B. Soomro, Vice President Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Secretary Naveed Akbar, Joint Secretary Aurangzeb Kakar, Finance Secretary ShakirAbbasi, Information Secretary Javed Hussain, and governing body members AsiyaAnsar, Ahmed Nawaz Khan, Hafiz Abdul Majeed, Umar Hayat Khan, Javed Noor, Ghulam RasoolKunbhar, and Rozeena Ali on their election victory.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani lauded the smooth conduct of PRAP elections, terming it a reflection of democratic spirit and the unity of the parliamentary press corps. He noted that the confidence reposed in the newly elected office bearers by their colleagues is a testament to their credibility and commitment to serving the profession.

Highlighting the pivotal role of parliamentary reporters, the Acting President said:

“The press gallery is an integral part of parliament. Parliamentary reporters play a crucial role in bridging the gap between the legislature and the people by highlighting public issues and bringing the process of lawmaking closer to the masses. The beauty of democracy lies in the promotion of free press, and it is through independent journalism that transparency, accountability, and the rule of law are strengthened.”

He expressed the hope that the newly elected PRAP executive body would work with renewed vigor to address the challenges faced by parliamentary journalists and to further empower their professional role.

Gilani assured the new leadership of PRAP of the Senate Secretariat’s full cooperation, recalling the traditionally close and cordial ties between the Upper House and the Association. He reiterated that this cooperative relationship would continue to grow in the days ahead.

