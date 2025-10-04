BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-04

Why Pakistan’s economy stays trapped

Farhat Ali Published October 4, 2025

Debt, deficits and dysfunction constitute the three fault lines, which define Pakistan’s looming economic reckoning. Pakistan’s economic crisis has become a story of recurring fault lines: rising public debt, missed tax targets, and sluggish growth. By the end of FY25, public debt had climbed to Rs80.6 trillion – up 13 percent – driven by a yawning fiscal deficit of Rs7.1 trillion and slower-than-expected GDP growth.

The Asian Development Bank projects only 3 percent growth for the year, well below the government’s 4.2 percent target. The IMF, too, has cast doubt on the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR’s) reform plan.

This gap between ambition and reality reflects more than weak economics; it underscores decades of governance rot.

Successive governments have pledged to broaden the tax base, only to retreat when powerful lobbies resist. The result is an inequitable system where corporates and the salaried class shoulder the heaviest burden while agriculture, traders, and politically-connected sectors remain largely untouched. To plug the gap, the state borrows more, perpetuating a cycle of debt and dependence.

The key questions are: where do these fault lines lead? And what lies at the root of this malaise?

The economic fallout is already visible. First, rising debt has eroded fiscal sovereignty. With debt servicing consuming the lion’s share of expenditure, little remains for health, education, or infrastructure. Development budgets are routinely sacrificed at the altar of debt repayments.

Second, the credibility gap between government forecasts and multilateral institutions erodes investor confidence. When the ADB (Asian Development Bank) predicts 3 percent growth but Islamabad insists on 4.2 percent, investors read this as denial, not strategy. Policy built on wishful projections cannot inspire capital inflows.

Third, weak revenue collection has trapped Pakistan in a low-growth cycle. Without resources to invest in technology, energy, and human capital, the economy limps along, barely keeping up with population growth.

The political consequences are equally dire. Taxing the compliant while sparing the influential is a policy that undermines public trust. Citizens see a state captured by the elite, unwilling to demand sacrifice from those who can afford it. This breeds resentment, delegitimizes institutions, and fuels populist movements that thrive on disillusionment.

Internationally, debt dependency narrows choices. A country perpetually negotiating bailouts cannot pursue foreign policy from a position of strength. Strategic autonomy is sacrificed at the altar of economic survival.

Pakistan’s economic troubles stem not from lack of technical solutions but from entrenched political economy. Elite capture is central. Landed interests, traders, and industrial lobbies wield enough influence to block reforms. Broadening the tax net remains a slogan, never a reality.

Short-termism in politics compounds the problem. Governments prioritize survival over reform, preferring populist subsidies or loan rollovers to tough structural changes. This “firefighting” mentality prevents long-term planning.

Weak institutions further erode capacity. The FBR has repeatedly failed to modernize and state-owned enterprises continue to bleed billions.

Finally, there is a lack of accountability. Rent-seekers – those who benefit from exemptions, subsidies, or debt write-offs – rarely face consequences. Without accountability, reforms are cosmetic and reversible.

Breaking the cycle requires courage more than creativity.

First, the tax base must be broadened. Agriculture, real estate, and the wholesale-retail sector must contribute. Technology can help through digital records and integration with NADRA, but political will is decisive.

Second, fiscal discipline is non-negotiable. This means cutting non-development expenditures, rationalizing subsidies, and focusing resources on health, education, and technology. Borrowing to cover deficits is no longer sustainable.

Third, institutions must be rebuilt. The FBR must be incentivized to deliver results. State-owned enterprises should be restructured or privatized to stop hemorrhaging public money.

Fourth, a national consensus is essential. Just as the 18th Amendment required political negotiation, so does economic reform. Without bipartisan ownership, every new government will undo its predecessor’s initiatives, leaving the economy in limbo.

Finally, growth engines must shift. Consumption-driven booms are unsustainable. Exports, renewable energy, IT, and human capital must drive growth if Pakistan hopes to reach the 6–7 percent trajectory needed to absorb its workforce.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Farhat Ali

The writer is a former President - Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry and a noted analyst on current affairs

Pakistan Economy ADB gdp FBR economic crisis debt tax base Economic distress

Comments

200 characters
KU Oct 04, 2025 12:39pm
Strange, only six months ago, most articles were swooning with cutting-edge policies, econ-recovery/celebrating trajectory, but here we are, discussing crisis n finer points of sustainable economics.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Aamir Oct 04, 2025 02:44pm
The govt needs to live within it's means. That is the main issue. Spending more than tax potential and unrealistic tax targets. Real estate is taxed to the limit and so is agriculture now.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Why Pakistan’s economy stays trapped

PM Shehbaz expresses hope as ceasefire ‘nears’ in Gaza conflict

Pakistan courts US with pitch for new Arabian Sea port, FT reports

PM Shehbaz welcomes agreement between govt, JAAC in AJK

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss Hamas response to Trump’s peace plan

SereneAir says its flight operations ‘temporarily’ suspended for ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Cyclone ‘Shakhti’ intensifies; rain expected in Karachi, parts of Sindh, Balochistan

Pakistan delivers first shipment of rare earth elements, critical minerals to US

PIA to resume UK operations from October 25 with Islamabad-Manchester flights

Govt notifies new pension rules

Read more stories