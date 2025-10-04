BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
Ayaz Sadiq greets newly-elected PRAP office-bearers

Recorder Report Published October 4, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has congratulated the newly elected Executive Body office-bearers of the Parliamentary Reporters Association of Pakistan (PRAP) in the recent elections.

He congratulated newly elected PRAP President MB Soomro, Vice President Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Secretary Naveed Akbar, Joint Secretary Aurangzeb Kakar, Finance Secretary Shakir Abbasi, Information Secretary Javed Hussain, and members of the Governing Body AsiyaAnsar, Ahmad Nawaz Khan, Hafiz Abdul Majeed, Umar Hayat Khan, Javed Noor, Ghulam Rasool Kunbhar, and Rozeena Ali.

In his felicitation message released on Friday, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the smooth conduct of PRAP’s elections in accordance with democratic traditions is not only commendable but also reflects the unity and commitment of parliamentary reporters.

He said that the success of the newly elected office-bearers is a manifestation of the confidence reposed in them by the parliamentary reporters.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed the hope that the newly elected Executive Body of PRAP will play an effective role in addressing the issues faced by parliamentary journalists and in further strengthening their professional role. He said that the Press Gallery is an important part of Parliament, and parliamentary reporters play a vital role in highlighting public issues and conveying legislative proceedings of the House to the people.

On this occasion, the Speaker National Assembly assured the newly elected leadership of PRAP of every possible cooperation from the National Assembly Secretariat.

He said that the Secretariat has always maintained close and cordial relations with PRAP, which will continue in the future as well. Ayaz Sadiq extended his best wishes for the success and accomplishments of the newly elected body of PRAP.

