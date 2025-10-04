CM opens Electric Bus Project Phase-II in Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated Phase-II of ‘Lahore Electric Bus Project’ here, presenting 40 additional electric buses as a gift to the city.

The ceremony, held at the Expo Centre, witnessed a massive turnout. Chief Minister Punjab was warmly welcomed by a cheering crowd upon her arrival at the venue ceremony. Supporters waved party flags and chanted slogans, while streets along her route were adorned with flowers.

During the inauguration ceremony, a documentary highlighting features and benefits of Electric Bus Project was screened. Officials concerned also gave the CM a comprehensive briefing on the expansion of electric bus service under Phase-II.

The authorities further briefed her that in phase-II, electric buses will operate on two new routes. Route 1 will operate from Raiwind to Jinnah Terminal, Thokar Niaz Baig while Route 2 will operate from Jinnah Terminal, Thokar Niaz Baig to Harbanspura.

