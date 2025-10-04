Appointments being made only on merit: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that there are no political appointments in Punjab now, as nepotism and recommendations have been completely done away with. “Appointments are made on 100 percent merit basis as there is no accusation of corruption against the government, which is a great achievement of course,” she said during a meeting with a delegation of National Security and War Course, here on Friday.

The CM congratulated Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force on the success of “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsus” and paid tribute to Field Marshal Asim Munir and other military leadership on this historic achievement.

The CM briefed the delegation about innovative and historic projects of Punjab government, and said, “Every decision of a ruler impacts lives of people, an economically and defensively strong country is seen with respect in the world.”

She added that she is not against local government, rather she believes in the delegation of powers to the local representatives. She noted that homeland is a design of mother earth, it is unbearable to betray her, therefore, various institutions are constantly monitoring as my eyes and ears performance and service delivery of Government institutions.

The chief minister said that all provinces generate their own resources, Alhamdulillah, Punjab’s revenue is one trillion rupees, I am happy to share projects with other provinces. She added that canal reforms should not be made a political issue, I am responsible for the affairs of Punjab, I will also fight for it.

Maryam noted, “When I assumed office, law and order situation was precarious and challenging, but now with the grace of Allah Almighty, Punjab is a safe place as crime rate has dropped significantly due to the introduction of CCD, a dedicated department to control crimes.”

She underscored that thermal imaging drones were successfully used for the first time to identify flood victims in remote flood-hit areas during the recent most devastating floods in the history of Punjab. She thanked God that they could successfully manage the worst flood by carrying out the largest evacuation operation in the history.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Punjab’s agriculture is being taken on the path of mechanisation for the first time, while its health centers can be compared with the best healthcare standards of any European clinic. She added that despite being expensive, cancer patients in Punjab would be treated with a co-ablation machine.

The CM highlighted that 15 smog gun machines had been imported to prevent smog, while 500 villages of Punjab are being developed on modern lines in the first phase.

She underscored that remarkable projects had been introduced in Punjab, especially the projects like Crimes Control Department (CCD), anti-narcotics and environmental protection forces, green initiative, and social protection.

The delegation of the National Security War Course included participants from Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and civil officers, besides 47 participants from 26 countries including Australia, Britain, China, America, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Iran, Palestine, South Korea and others. Participants, especially the Bangladeshi delegate, appreciated all public welfare projects of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

