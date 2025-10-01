BML 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
Pope still England’s number three despite Bethell’s potential, says Key

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2025 01:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Jacob Bethell has all the makings of a “generational talent” but Ollie Pope remains in possession of England’s number three spot, team director Rob Key said ahead of the Ashes series in Australia.

Bethell, who turns 22 this month, became the youngest player to captain an England men’s team during their Twenty20 series against Ireland in September.

Named in England’s 16-man list for the five-test series in Australia, he has also been talked about as a replacement at number three for Pope, who has struggled for consistency and was replaced as vice-captain by Harry Brook.

“He (Bethell) becomes someone you’re looking at in the far future, as potential leadership. Leaders aren’t just your captain,” Key said in an episode of the ‘For The Love Of Cricket’ podcast released on Tuesday.

“He’s a really important part. He’s a conduit between (Ben) Stokes and the younger generation coming through, so he can start developing in that.

“There’s a lot made about him and Pope. That’s going to be the story.

“At the moment, Pope is the one that’s in possession of that (number three). There’s a bit of cricket for Bethel to come… He looks just one of those players that could be a generational talent, Bethel, in all formats.”

New Zealand’s Ravindra ruled out of T20I series v Australia

Key said the left-hander had all the attributes required to be successful in the sport.

“When you watch him, he’s got time. He plays well off the back foot,” he added. “If you’re just off, he can really put you under pressure. He’s one of those players that passes the 40-second test, where you think, ‘wow, this kid could be amazing.’”

The Ashes begin in Perth on November 21.

