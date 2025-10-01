BML 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
New Zealand’s Ravindra ruled out of T20I series v Australia

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2025 01:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of the T20I series against Australia at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui after suffering a facial laceration during a training mishap.

New Zealand Cricket said on Wednesday that Ravindra had collided with a boundary hoarding during fielding practice and needed “intricate stitching” for the injury to his upper lip and nose.

Head coach Rob Walter said the team felt for Ravindra.

“We’re all really disappointed for Rachin to be forced to miss the series,” Walter said in an NZC statement.

Shan Masood-led squad announced for South Africa Test series

“Rachin is obviously an important player for us, but his health and wellbeing is our top priority, and so the decision was made to send him home to recover with an eye to being available for the England series in two weeks’ time.”

All-rounder Jimmy Neesham comes into the squad in place of Ravindra for the series which starts at Bay Oval later on Wednesday.

Game two is on Friday, with the third and final match on Saturday at the same Bay Oval venue.

