BML 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BOP 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
CPHL 99.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
DGKC 258.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-2.64%)
FCCL 60.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
FFL 22.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.21%)
GCIL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
HUBC 236.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.38%)
KEL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.6%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 26.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
MLCF 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.65%)
NBP 202.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.13%)
PAEL 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.3%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.96%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
PPL 205.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.24%)
PREMA 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.44%)
PRL 35.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.6%)
PTC 29.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (5.46%)
SNGP 136.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.85%)
SSGC 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.71%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TREET 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.65%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.44%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.72%)
BR100 17,170 Decreased By -121.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 55,761 Decreased By -615.8 (-1.09%)
KSE100 164,595 Decreased By -898.3 (-0.54%)
KSE30 50,628 Decreased By -359.3 (-0.7%)
Oct 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares flat as miners counter gains in gold stocks

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index was flat at 8,849.10
Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2025 11:08am

Australian shares struggled for direction on Wednesday as gains in gold stocks offset losses in the mining and energy sectors, while investors digested the central bank’s cautious stance on further interest rate cuts.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was flat at 8,849.10, as of 0057 GMT, starting the month on a muted note after snapping a five-month winning streak in September.

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.6% on Tuesday and signalled further cuts are unlikely unless growth weakens.

This prompted forecasters to push back expectations for the next rate cut to mid-2026.

Investors had largely discounted an interest rate reduction at Tuesday’s meeting, expecting the RBA to await third-quarter inflation data due in late October before considering further easing.

Swaps now imply a 64% chance of the central bank holding rates steady at its November meeting.

“Absent a ‘shock’, the tone of yesterday’s post-meeting statement also suggests that we are quite close to the end of the easing cycle,” analysts at ANZ said in a note.

Gold stocks advanced 1.2% to hit a record high as bullion prices edged higher.

Genesis Minerals and St Barbara gained 3.4% and 3.7%, respectively.

Miners fell 0.5%, with BHP losing nearly 2% after reports that China’s state iron ore buyer had taken steps to pause purchases of iron ore cargoes from the company.

Energy stocks lost 0.4%, with oil and gas firm Woodside Energy down 0.8%.

Banks edged 0.1% lower, with National Australia Bank , Westpac and ANZ Group shedding between 0.1% and 0.3%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 13,334.58.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares flat as miners counter gains in gold stocks

Pakistan repays $500mn Eurobond on time: Ministry of Finance

Profit-taking grips PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 900 points

CCP approves PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, Orion Towers

Oil takes a breather with OPEC+ output hike, US government shutdown in focus

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Commerce ministry issues SRO for commercial import of old vehicles

Finance ministry claims surge contained: public debt swells to Rs80.5trn in FY25

Power generation plans shared with German development agency

OGDCL announces major hydrocarbon discovery in Sindh

Pakistani meat exporter commences operations at Karachi EPZ plant

Read more stories