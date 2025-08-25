BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 89.56 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
DCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 188.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.85%)
FCCL 50.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
GCIL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
HUBC 161.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
KEL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (13.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
MLCF 94.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.43%)
NBP 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
PAEL 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.47%)
POWER 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.41%)
PREMA 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
PTC 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 117.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.14%)
SSGC 40.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
TRG 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,059 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.37%)
BR30 43,116 Increased By 67.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 148,931 Decreased By -561.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 45,239 Decreased By -279.2 (-0.61%)
Markets

Australian shares scale new high on US rate-cut bets

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed as much 1% to a fresh high of 9,054.50
Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2025 12:05pm

Australian shares rose to a record high on Monday, after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week pointed to a possible rate cut at the central bank’s September meeting.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed as much 1% to a fresh high of 9,054.50 by 0041 GMT, with all sectors except consumer staples trading in positive territory.

The benchmark fell 0.6% on Friday.

On Friday, Powell alluded to a possible interest rate cut at the central bank’s September 16-17 meeting, but stopped short of committing to a reduction.

Futures are pricing in an 84% chance of a quarter-point rate cut in September, and at least 100 basis points of easing to 3.25-3.5% by the middle of next year.

Rising bets of US rate cuts are generally seen as positive for Australia as the local central bank also takes cues from the Fed.

The world’s largest economy is one of the top trading partners and investment sources for Australia.

In Sydney, heavyweight financials rose 0.4%, with National Australia Bank up 0.7%. Miners jumped 2.5%, with BHP Group and Rio Tinto rising 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively, while Fortescue climbed 2.2%.

Gold stocks rose 2.5% to hit their highest level since mid-June.

Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining climbed 2.7% and 1.9%, respectively.

Technology stocks jumped 0.9%, while energy stocks climbed 1.1%.

In corporate news, oil and gas producer Santos extended exclusivity period for the $18.7 billion ADNOC-led offer and posted a 22.3% drop in half-yearly earnings. Its shares were up 1%, in line with the energy sub-index.

Ansell rose 11.8% after the safety solutions provider posted higher annual operating earnings and declared a $200 million share buyback programme.

Reece fell 21.8% in its biggest intraday drop ever after the plumbing and waterworks supplier reported full-year results below expectations. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 0.7% to 13,137.67.

Australian shares

