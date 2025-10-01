OGDCL announces major hydrocarbon discovery in Sindh

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the largest exploration and production (E&P) company in Pakistan, has announced a significant gas and condensate discovery at its Bitrism East-1 well, located in District Khairpur, Sindh.

The listed company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“OGDCL, the operator of Bitrism Exploration License holding 95% working interest, in joint venture with Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) with 5% working interest, is pleased to announce the discovery of gas/condensate at Bitrism East1, located in District Khairpur, Sindh,” read the notice.

OGDCL shared that the well was spudded on June 30, 2025, and drilled down to a depth of 3,800 meters in the Sembar Formation, using the company’s in-house expertise in collaboration with its joint venture partner.

“Based on wireline log interpretations, two Drill Stem Tests (DSTs) were carried out in the Lower Goru Formation (Massive and Basal Sands). The first DST was conducted in Massive Sand while the second DST was conducted in Basal Sand,” it said.

The company said that in both the DSTs the well produced significant quantities of hydrocarbons with combined production potential of 22.5 MMSCFD gas and 690 barrels of condensate per day (BCD) at 32/64” choke.

“This discovery from the Lower Goru Formation (Massive and Basal Sands) marks another success in the Bitrism Exploration License. It will contribute to reducing the gap between energy supply and demand through indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and of the country,” the company added.

Arif Habib Limited (AHL) estimated the well to have an “annualised earnings impact of Rs1.64 per share on OGDCL”.

Last month, OGDCL announced that the Soghri North Well-1 was successfully brought into production.

OGDCL was incorporated on 23 October 1997 under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The company was established to undertake exploration and development of oil and gas resources, including production and sale of oil and gas and related activities formerly carried on by Oil and Gas Development Corporation, which was established in 1961.