OGDCL brings Soghri North Well-1 into production

BR Web Desk Published 19 Sep, 2025 10:01am

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s largest exploration and production company, announced on Friday that the Soghri North Well-1 was successfully brought into production.

The company announced this in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

“The well has a production capacity of 14.0 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas and 430 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate,” the notice read.

To facilitate the early monetization of this discovery, OGDCL laid an 8-inch, 14 km flowline connecting the well to the Dakhni Plant for gas processing, the company said.

“The processed gas is being injected into the SNGPL system.”

The Soghri North-1 well was spudded on May 21, 2024, as part of OGDCL’s ongoing commitment to exploring Pakistan’s hydrocarbon potential.

Drilled to a total depth of 4,942 meters in the Patala Formation, the well underwent extensive testing.

“The addition of new hydrocarbon reserves will strengthen OGDCL’s portfolio and bolster Pakistan’s indigenous energy resources,” the company had earlier said.

