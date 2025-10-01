No decision yet on sending troops to Gaza: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt have unanimously welcomed President Donald J Trump’s “sincere efforts” to end the war in Gaza, and assert their confidence in his ability to find a path to peace.

In a joint statement issued here on Tuesday by Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the foreign ministers of these seven Muslim countries emphasized the importance of the partnership with the United States in securing peace in the region.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has welcomed the proposed peace plan by President Trump.

Addressing a media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), he said that the government of Pakistan is yet to decide about sending troops to support the peace-keeping force, possibly to be deployed, in Gaza. He, however, said that Palestinian law enforcement forces will operate on the ground. “Indonesia has pledged its 20,000 troops as the peace force for Gaza,” he said.

He said that it was principally decided to keep the details of the meetings secret and classified. The Palestinian President has also welcomed the proposed 20-point peace plan, he remarked.

He stated this while responding to questions about whether Pakistan would be deploying any troops in Gaza under a peace plan announced by US President Trump on Monday.

Dar said that the Prime Minister’s meeting with Trump was held with the objectives to try for a ceasefire in Gaza, make arrangements for sending humanitarian aid to the strip without any hurdles, stop the forced displacement of Palestinians, and make arrangements for the return of those displaced from Gaza. “We hope Hamas will accept the proposed peace plan,’ he said.

As per the joint communiqué of seven Muslim countries, the ministers welcomed the announcement by President Trump regarding his proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people, and advance a comprehensive peace, as well as his announcement that he would not allow the annexation of the West Bank.

The ministers affirm their readiness to engage positively and constructively with the United States and the parties toward finalizing the agreement and ensuring its implementation, in a manner that ensures peace, security, and stability for the peoples of the region.

According to the joint statement, the foreign ministers reaffirmed to work with the United States to end the war in Gaza through a comprehensive deal that ensures unrestricted delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza, no displacement of the Palestinians, the release of hostages, a security mechanism that guarantees the security of all sides, full Israeli withdrawal, the rebuilding of Gaza, and the creation of a path for a just peace based on the two state solution, under which Gaza is fully integrated with the West Bank in a Palestinian state in accordance with international law as a key to achieving regional stability and security.

