July-September 2025-26: FBR misses collection target by Rs197bn

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provisionally collected Rs 2,885 billion during first quarter (July-September) 2025-26 against the assigned target of Rs3,083 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs198 billion.

The FBR has compiled provisional revenue collection figures here on Tuesday.

According to the FBR’s data, the FBR has collected Rs1230 billion during September 2025 against the assigned monthly target of 1368 billion, leaving behind a shortfall to Rs 138 billion.

