OGDCL receives 3rd interest payment from PHL

KARACHI: The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced the receipt of the third installment of the interest payment from Power Holding (Private) Limited (PHL), as part of the Government of Pakistan’s (GOP) approved circular debt settlement plan.

The installment is one of 12 equal monthly installments. The total interest amount is Rs 92 billion, which is scheduled to be repaid in 12 equal monthly installments. The repayment began in July 2025.

The third installment received by OGDCL is the amount of Rs 7.725 billion. This receipt reflects continued progress under the GOP’s initiative to address circular debt in the energy sector.

The information was submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange Plc by Wasim Ahmad, the Company Secretary, on September 30, 2025.

