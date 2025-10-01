BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
BOP 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.99%)
CNERGY 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.47%)
CPHL 100.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
DCL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
DGKC 265.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.32%)
FCCL 61.05 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.95%)
FFL 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
GCIL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.92%)
HUBC 239.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.57%)
KEL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
KOSM 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.76%)
NBP 204.30 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (1.92%)
PAEL 56.68 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.9%)
PIAHCLA 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.11%)
PPL 207.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.28%)
PREMA 47.84 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.99%)
PRL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
PTC 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
SNGP 138.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.51%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.81%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.57%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.4%)
BR100 17,292 Increased By 156.5 (0.91%)
BR30 56,377 Increased By 345.7 (0.62%)
KSE100 165,494 Increased By 1645.9 (1%)
KSE30 50,987 Increased By 715.2 (1.42%)
Markets Print 2025-10-01

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 129,136 tonnes of cargo comprising 78,250 tonnes of import cargo and 50,886 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 78,250 tonnes comprised of 28,555 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 195 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 49,500 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 50,886 tonnes comprised of 35,519 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 55 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 15,312 tonnes of Clinkers.

As many as, 03 ships namely, Hmm Colombo, Swan Lake, Xin Hang Zhou & Celsius Emmen berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, Ever Lucid, Eleni T, Hmm Colombo, Aal Singapore, Ts Hongkong, Hyundai Earth, Gfs Juno, X-Press Dhaulagir & Xin Fu Zhou sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers carrier ‘MSC Veracruz’ left the port on Monday morning, while six more ships, Jetta, Epic Susak, Nihat-M, Nord Agano, Eleni-T and MSC Glory are expected to sail on Monday afternoon. Cargo volume of 130,736 tonnes, comprising 101,799 tonnes imports cargo and 28,937 export cargo carried in 4,370 Containers (2,920 TEUs Imports &1,450 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, Aims Glory, Navigator Aries, Al-Qassar, Ultra Relience, MSC Glory and MSC Tia-V & another ship, GFS Juno scheduled to load/offload Cement, LPG, LNG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2, EVTL, EETL, PIBT and QICT on Monday September 30th, 2025.

