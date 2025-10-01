BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
BOP 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.99%)
CNERGY 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.47%)
CPHL 100.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
DCL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
DGKC 265.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.32%)
FCCL 61.05 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.95%)
FFL 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
GCIL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.92%)
HUBC 239.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.57%)
KEL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
KOSM 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.76%)
NBP 204.30 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (1.92%)
PAEL 56.68 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.9%)
PIAHCLA 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.11%)
PPL 207.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.28%)
PREMA 47.84 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.99%)
PRL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
PTC 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
SNGP 138.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.51%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.81%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.57%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.4%)
BR100 17,292 Increased By 156.5 (0.91%)
BR30 56,377 Increased By 345.7 (0.62%)
KSE100 165,494 Increased By 1645.9 (1%)
KSE30 50,987 Increased By 715.2 (1.42%)
Markets Print 2025-10-01

Europe’s STOXX 600 records best month since May

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2025 05:59am

FRANKFURT: European shares reversed their earlier declines to close slightly higher on Tuesday, with energy stocks limiting broader gains, while investors weighed the potential impact of a US government shutdown on financial markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.5 percent higher, in its third consecutive session of gains. The index logged a quarterly rise and a third month in positive territory, its best showing since May. London’s FTSE 100 hit an intraday record high.

Most sectors were on the rise, with media stocks gaining 1.2 percent and retail up 1.1 percent. Industrial and healthcare stocks provided the biggest boosts to the STOXX 600.

On the flip side, oil and gas stocks dipped 1.6 percent, logging their biggest one-day fall in more than three weeks. Investors are anticipating an increase in OPEC+ supply later this week, which has sent oil prices tumbling.

France’s TotalEnergies and Britain’s BP fell more than 1 percent each.

Other sectoral laggards included automobiles and parts , down 0.4 percent and travel and leisure stocks, off 0.3 percent.

On Monday, US Vice President JD Vance said that a government shutdown was likely as budget talks with Democrats had stalled. It could delay the release of the crucial jobs data, a key indicator of economic health, due later this week.

Markets have been hawk-eyed on labor market data in the US, which has shown a gradual deterioration, pushing the Federal Reserve to trim interest rates.

“A delay to the release of the non-farm payrolls report this week could trigger some volatility as this report was considered the last piece of the puzzle before the October Fed rate cut,” said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

“However, we do not think that it will derail a rate cut next month.”

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the euro zone economy was handling US tariffs better than previously expected, leaving inflation risks “quite contained”.

It followed an inflation reading that suggested overall price growth had ticked up across the 20-nation currency bloc.

Meanwhile, the UK economy grew 0.3 percent in the second quarter, French preliminary inflation stood at 1.1 percent in September, and German inflation in four key states rose in line with forecasts.

