KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (September 30, 2025).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 281.92 282.35 AED 76.88 77.65
EURO 330.48 333.60 SAR 75.08 75.73
GBP 378.91 382.67 INTERBANK 281.35 281.45
JPY 1.88 1.92
