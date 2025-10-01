Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (September 30, 2025).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 Swan Lake Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt 29-09-2025 Op-2 M.T Khairpur Disc. H.S.D Trans 28-09-2025 Maritime B-6/B-7 Konrad Dis/Load Freight Connection Containers Pakistan 30-09-2025 B-8/B-9 Celsius Dis/Load Oceansea 30-09-2025 Emmen Containers Shipping B-13/B-14 Taxidiara Load Gearbulk 27-09-2025 Clinkers Shipping B-17/B-16 Dubai Disc Yellow Seatrade 29-09-2025 Galactic Peas Shipping Nmb - 1 Emran Load Rice Noor Sons 24-09-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Fiora - Ocean World 31-08-2025 B-27/B-26 Wan Dis/Load Riazeda 28-09-2025 Hai 622 Containers B-28/B-29 Xin Hang Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 30-09-2025 Zhou Containers Line Pak ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Cma Cgm 30-09-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Ningbo Pakistan Ssi Adventure 30-09-2025 D/56322 Legend Shipping General Cargo &Logistics Eva Fuji 01-10-2025 D/3800 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Sc Shanghai 01-10-2025 D/6200 Base Oil Alpine Marine Services Jin Shun He 01-10-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan MscKanoko 01-10-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Hua Chuang 66 01-10-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan Great Beauty 01-10-2025 D/26392 Seahawks General Cargo ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ever Lucid 30-09-2025 Container Ship - Eleni T 30-09-2025 Container Ship - Hmm Colombo 30-09-2025 Container Ship - Aal Singapore 30-09-2025 General Cargo - Ts Hongkong 30-09-2025 Container Ship - Hyundai Earth 30-09-2025 Container Ship - Gfs Juno 30-09-2025 Container Ship - X-Press 30-09-2025 Container Ship - Dhaulagir Xin Fu Zhou 30-09-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nihat-M Rice East Wind Sept 25th, 2025 MW-2 Alexandros-III Sugar Bags PNSC Sept 20th, 2025 MW-4 Jetta Coal Ocean World Sept 25th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Falcon Palm oil Alpine Sept 29th, 2025 Majestic ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Eleni-T Container GAC Sept 29th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Salsa Mogas Alpine Sept 29th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Nord Agano Fertilizer Bulk Sept 23rd, 2025 Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Epic Susak LPG GAC Sept 28th, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Veracruz Container MSC PAK Sept 30th, 2025 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Jetta Coal Ocean World Sept 30th, 2025 Epic Susak LPG GAC -do- Nihat-M Rice East Wind -do- Nord Agano Fertilizer Bulk Shipping -do- Eleni-T Container GAC -do- MSC Glory Container MSC PAK -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Amis Glory Cement Ever Green Sept 30th, 2025 MSC Tia-V Container MSC PAK -do- MSC Glory Container MSC PAK -do- Al-Qassar LNG GSA -do- Ultra Relience Coal Trade to Shore -do- Navigator Aries LPG Universal Shipp -do- Abdullah Rape Seed Ocean Service Waiting for Berths Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service -do- Kathrine Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do- HG Naples Rape Seed Sea Trade -do- Meghna Sun Coal Alpine -do- Ultra Endurance Cement Crystal Sea -do- Maya Gas-1 LPG M International -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= GFS Juno Container East Wind Sept 30th, 2025 =============================================================================

