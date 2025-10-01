KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (September 30, 2025).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 Swan Lake Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt 29-09-2025
Op-2 M.T Khairpur Disc. H.S.D Trans 28-09-2025
Maritime
B-6/B-7 Konrad Dis/Load Freight Connection
Containers Pakistan 30-09-2025
B-8/B-9 Celsius Dis/Load Oceansea 30-09-2025
Emmen Containers Shipping
B-13/B-14 Taxidiara Load Gearbulk 27-09-2025
Clinkers Shipping
B-17/B-16 Dubai Disc Yellow Seatrade 29-09-2025
Galactic Peas Shipping
Nmb - 1 Emran Load Rice Noor Sons 24-09-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Fiora - Ocean World 31-08-2025
B-27/B-26 Wan Dis/Load Riazeda 28-09-2025
Hai 622 Containers
B-28/B-29 Xin Hang Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 30-09-2025
Zhou Containers Line Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Cma Cgm 30-09-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm
Ningbo Pakistan
Ssi Adventure 30-09-2025 D/56322 Legend Shipping
General Cargo &Logistics
Eva Fuji 01-10-2025 D/3800 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Sc Shanghai 01-10-2025 D/6200 Base Oil Alpine Marine
Services
Jin Shun He 01-10-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm
Pakistan
MscKanoko 01-10-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Hua Chuang 66 01-10-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm
Pakistan
Great Beauty 01-10-2025 D/26392 Seahawks
General Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ever Lucid 30-09-2025 Container Ship -
Eleni T 30-09-2025 Container Ship -
Hmm Colombo 30-09-2025 Container Ship -
Aal Singapore 30-09-2025 General Cargo -
Ts Hongkong 30-09-2025 Container Ship -
Hyundai Earth 30-09-2025 Container Ship -
Gfs Juno 30-09-2025 Container Ship -
X-Press 30-09-2025 Container Ship -
Dhaulagir
Xin Fu Zhou 30-09-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Nihat-M Rice East Wind Sept 25th, 2025
MW-2 Alexandros-III Sugar Bags PNSC Sept 20th, 2025
MW-4 Jetta Coal Ocean World Sept 25th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Falcon Palm oil Alpine Sept 29th, 2025
Majestic
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Eleni-T Container GAC Sept 29th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Salsa Mogas Alpine Sept 29th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Nord Agano Fertilizer Bulk Sept 23rd, 2025
Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Epic Susak LPG GAC Sept 28th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Veracruz Container MSC PAK Sept 30th, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Jetta Coal Ocean World Sept 30th, 2025
Epic Susak LPG GAC -do-
Nihat-M Rice East Wind -do-
Nord Agano Fertilizer Bulk Shipping -do-
Eleni-T Container GAC -do-
MSC Glory Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Amis Glory Cement Ever Green Sept 30th, 2025
MSC Tia-V Container MSC PAK -do-
MSC Glory Container MSC PAK -do-
Al-Qassar LNG GSA -do-
Ultra Relience Coal Trade to Shore -do-
Navigator Aries LPG Universal Shipp -do-
Abdullah Rape Seed Ocean Service Waiting for Berths
Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service -do-
Kathrine Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do-
HG Naples Rape Seed Sea Trade -do-
Meghna Sun Coal Alpine -do-
Ultra Endurance Cement Crystal Sea -do-
Maya Gas-1 LPG M International -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
GFS Juno Container East Wind Sept 30th, 2025
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments