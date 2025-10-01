BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
Shipping Intelligence

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (September 30, 2025).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              Swan Lake      Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         29-09-2025
Op-2              M.T Khairpur   Disc. H.S.D    Trans              28-09-2025
                                                Maritime
B-6/B-7           Konrad         Dis/Load       Freight Connection
                                 Containers     Pakistan           30-09-2025
B-8/B-9           Celsius        Dis/Load       Oceansea           30-09-2025
                  Emmen          Containers     Shipping
B-13/B-14         Taxidiara      Load           Gearbulk           27-09-2025
                                 Clinkers       Shipping
B-17/B-16         Dubai          Disc Yellow    Seatrade           29-09-2025
                  Galactic       Peas           Shipping
Nmb - 1           Emran          Load Rice      Noor Sons          24-09-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Fiora          -              Ocean World        31-08-2025
B-27/B-26         Wan            Dis/Load       Riazeda            28-09-2025
                  Hai 622        Containers
B-28/B-29         Xin Hang       Dis/Load       Cosco Shipping     30-09-2025
                  Zhou           Containers     Line Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Cma Cgm           30-09-2025     D/L Container                        Cma Cgm
Ningbo                                                               Pakistan
Ssi Adventure     30-09-2025     D/56322                      Legend Shipping
                                 General Cargo                     &Logistics
Eva Fuji          01-10-2025     D/3800 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Sc Shanghai       01-10-2025     D/6200 Base Oil                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Jin Shun He       01-10-2025     D/L Container                        Cma Cgm
                                                                     Pakistan
MscKanoko         01-10-2025     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Hua Chuang 66     01-10-2025     D/L Container                        Cma Cgm
                                                                     Pakistan
Great Beauty      01-10-2025     D/26392                             Seahawks
                                 General Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ever Lucid        30-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
Eleni T           30-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
Hmm Colombo       30-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
Aal Singapore     30-09-2025     General Cargo                              -
Ts Hongkong       30-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
Hyundai Earth     30-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
Gfs Juno          30-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
X-Press           30-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
Dhaulagir
Xin Fu Zhou       30-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Nihat-M        Rice           East Wind     Sept 25th, 2025
MW-2              Alexandros-III Sugar Bags     PNSC          Sept 20th, 2025
MW-4              Jetta          Coal           Ocean World   Sept 25th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Falcon         Palm oil       Alpine        Sept 29th, 2025
                  Majestic
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Eleni-T        Container      GAC           Sept 29th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Salsa          Mogas          Alpine        Sept 29th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Nord Agano     Fertilizer     Bulk          Sept 23rd, 2025
                                                Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Epic Susak     LPG            GAC           Sept 28th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Veracruz          Container      MSC PAK                      Sept 30th, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Jetta             Coal           Ocean World                  Sept 30th, 2025
Epic Susak        LPG            GAC                                     -do-
Nihat-M           Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Nord Agano        Fertilizer     Bulk Shipping                           -do-
Eleni-T           Container      GAC                                     -do-
MSC Glory         Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Amis Glory        Cement         Ever Green                   Sept 30th, 2025
MSC Tia-V         Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
MSC Glory         Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Al-Qassar         LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Ultra Relience    Coal           Trade to Shore                          -do-
Navigator Aries   LPG            Universal Shipp                         -do-
Abdullah          Rape Seed      Ocean Service             Waiting for Berths
Santosa-66        Fertilizer     Ocean Service                           -do-
Kathrine Kosan    Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
HG Naples         Rape Seed      Sea Trade                               -do-
Meghna Sun        Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Ultra Endurance   Cement         Crystal Sea                             -do-
Maya Gas-1        LPG            M International                         -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
GFS Juno          Container      East Wind                    Sept 30th, 2025
=============================================================================

