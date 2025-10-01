KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 30, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 165,493.59 High: 166,556.30 Low: 164,208.34 Net Change: 1,645.90 Volume (000): 629,990 Value (000): 58,410,362 Makt Cap (000) 4,897,261,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,925.76 NET CH (+) 150.71 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,799.00 NET CH (+) 158.15 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 48,536.97 NET CH (+) 1326.32 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,789.11 NET CH (+) 251.21 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,652.79 NET CH (-) 50.41 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,782.49 NET CH (+) 48.51 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-September-2025 ====================================

