BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 30, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 165,493.59
High: 166,556.30
Low: 164,208.34
Net Change: 1,645.90
Volume (000): 629,990
Value (000): 58,410,362
Makt Cap (000) 4,897,261,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,925.76
NET CH (+) 150.71
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,799.00
NET CH (+) 158.15
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 48,536.97
NET CH (+) 1326.32
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,789.11
NET CH (+) 251.21
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,652.79
NET CH (-) 50.41
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,782.49
NET CH (+) 48.51
------------------------------------
As on: 30-September-2025
====================================
