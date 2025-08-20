Fashion marketplace LAAM partners with Neem to give sellers instant access to earnings

Embedded finance platform Neem has partnered with fashion marketplace LAAM to enable money movement across its ecosystem through Neem’s Wallet System and Payment Button solution.

“For a fast-scaling marketplace like LAAM, managing payouts, collections, and refunds across thousands of sellers and a global customer base is complex. By partnering with Neem, LAAM can now streamline these financial flows through a single, trusted infrastructure provider,” Vladimira Briestenska, Neem’s co-founder, told Business Recorder.

“For Neem, this partnership validates our role as the full-stack financial infrastructure provider for high-growth, high-frequency ecosystems like e-commerce and demonstrates how our payment and disbursement solutions help businesses seamlessly accept, send, and manage money through secure, scalable rails,” she added.

LAAM has over 1 million monthly users and hundreds of designers and fashion brands on board, and it wants to continue to scale, according to a statement released by Neem.

LAAM will use Neem’s Wallet System to disburse seller earnings directly into LAAM-branded wallets, giving sellers “instant access” to their funds with the flexibility to withdraw to any bank account.

LAAM will also be able to issue instant refunds to buyers directly into their LAAM-branded wallets, “enhancing the post-purchase experience and driving customer loyalty.”

For buyer payments, LAAM will roll out Neem’s Payment Button, enabling collection via multiple secure payment methods including cards, bank transfers, mobile wallets and more. These payments will be tracked and reconciled in real-time via the Neem Business Portal.

“Our sellers are at the heart of LAAM, and ensuring they have instant access to their earnings is critical,” said Arif Iqbal, CEO, LAAM.

“Neem’s embedded wallet solution empowers our sellers with faster payouts and more control over their funds, so they can focus on creating amazing fashion experiences for our customers.”

LAAM also plans to extend its use of Neem’s infrastructure to include vendor payments and payroll disbursements.

This partnership adds to Neem’s network of platforms across a number of sectors, including insurance, logistics, healthcare, and agriculture, the firm said.

It has helped insurance companies like EFU Life, TPL Insurance, and Jubilee Life with digital payments and has also enabled branded wallets for platforms such as Leopards Courier and Sehat Kahani, a telemedicine startup.

“These collaborations reflect Neem’s commitment to building secure financial infrastructure for businesses across Pakistan,” the company said.

Pakistan’s ‘fragmented payments system’

Speaking to Business Recorder, Briestenska explained that one of the biggest challenges in Neem’s ambitions is is Pakistan’s fragmented payments system.

“Most businesses rely on multiple providers and cash-heavy processes, which often lead to errors, fraud, and higher costs. Neem solves this by offering one integration for all payment flows, Raast, IBFT, wallets, and cards — through our collections and disbursement APIs. This cuts complexity, reduces fraud, and brings costs down,” she said.

Another major challenge is the lack of full-stack infrastructure.

She said businesses don’t have a single system that lets them manage all their financial needs and stakeholders, whether it’s paying vendors, handling customer refunds, or keeping track of balances, to name a few.

“They end up stitching together different tools, which creates inefficiencies. Neem solves this with our wallet and ledger system, which allows businesses to launch branded wallets, track money in real time, and settle payments smoothly across their entire ecosystem.”

And then there’s the issue of delayed settlements and trapped liquidity.

“Without real-time reconciliation, businesses face delays in receiving payments and struggle with liquidity crunches. Neem’s real-time ledger and business dashboard ensure instant reconciliation, full visibility of cash flows, and faster settlements, helping businesses unlock liquidity and grow with confidence.”

What can we expect from Neem in 2025?

“2025 has already been a defining year for Neem,” said Briestenska.

“We’ve expanded our payments infrastructure into a true full-stack solution, helping businesses accept, send, and manage money flows through a single platform.”

Going forward, the company wants to roll out its current partnerships at full scale while also responding to increasing demand from startups, SMEs, and large enterprises alike who want the same speed and control in their financial operations.

“At the core of this progress is our white-labelled wallet and ledger system. It gives businesses a way to launch branded wallets, track money in real time, and settle payments instantly,” she said.

“This is a solution we will be bringing to more enterprises in 2025”.