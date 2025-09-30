BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
BOP 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.99%)
CNERGY 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.47%)
CPHL 100.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
DCL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
DGKC 265.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.32%)
FCCL 61.05 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.95%)
FFL 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
GCIL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.92%)
HUBC 239.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.57%)
KEL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
KOSM 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.76%)
NBP 204.30 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (1.92%)
PAEL 56.68 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.9%)
PIAHCLA 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.11%)
PPL 207.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.28%)
PREMA 47.84 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.99%)
PRL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
PTC 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
SNGP 138.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.51%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.81%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.57%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.4%)
BR100 17,292 Increased By 156.5 (0.91%)
BR30 56,377 Increased By 345.7 (0.62%)
KSE100 165,494 Increased By 1645.9 (1%)
KSE30 50,987 Increased By 715.2 (1.42%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nine killed in accident at power station in India’s Chennai, media reports

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2025 09:14pm
Photo: X
Photo: X

Nine workers were killed and one injured in an accident at an thermal power plant that is under construction in the southern Indian city of Chennai, ANI news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a government official.

The incident occurred when a steel arch collapsed at a construction site at the Ennore SEZ Supercritical Thermal Power Project, said J. Radhakrishnan, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and chairman of the plant’s owner, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation.

Officials at BHEL, which is the contractor of the project, are present at the accident site, Radhakrishnan told reporters in a video posted on X by ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake.

At least 39 dead, 51 injured in stampede at Indian actor-politician Vijay’s rally, minister says

Broadcaster India Today had earlier reported that five people were injured in the accident.

India Chennai power station

Comments

200 characters

Nine killed in accident at power station in India’s Chennai, media reports

PSX hits new record, KSE-100 settles above 165,000 level

Pakistan yet to decide on deployment of troops for Palestine peace force: Dar

Pakistan’s finance ministry projects September inflation at 3.5–4.5% despite floods

Reforms and US trade deal to bolster Pakistan’s economy, but flood risks loom: ADB

Pakistan Army conducts successful launch of Fatah-4 cruise missile

Quetta blast claims 10 lives, injures dozens others near FC headquarters

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,178 to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Pakistan’s textile giant Gul Ahmed to shut down export apparel business

Finnish tech giant Metso keen to invest in Pakistan’s Reko Diq

Read more stories