Nine killed in accident at power station in India’s Chennai, media reports

Nine workers were killed and one injured in an accident at an thermal power plant that is under construction in the southern Indian city of Chennai, ANI news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a government official.

The incident occurred when a steel arch collapsed at a construction site at the Ennore SEZ Supercritical Thermal Power Project, said J. Radhakrishnan, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and chairman of the plant’s owner, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation.

Officials at BHEL, which is the contractor of the project, are present at the accident site, Radhakrishnan told reporters in a video posted on X by ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake.

Broadcaster India Today had earlier reported that five people were injured in the accident.