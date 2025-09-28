BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
World

At least 39 dead, 51 injured in stampede at Indian actor-politician Vijay’s rally, minister says

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2025 12:50pm
Photo: X
Photo: X

CHENNAI/BENGALURU: At least 39 people were killed and over 50 injured on Saturday in a stampede at a rally held by Tamil actor Vijay, who is campaigning for election, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu said.

“So far, 39 people have died, including 13 men, 17 women, 4 boys, and 5 girls — while 51 people, including 26 men and 25 women, are receiving intensive treatment,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin told reporters in Karur, the district where the incident occurred during a political rally held by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay’s party.

Earlier, state lawmaker Senthil Balaji told reporters that 58 people were hospitalised.

Vijay has drawn massive crowds

Vijay, one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable actors for three decades, has drawn massive crowds to his public meetings since launching his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in 2024, which has targeted both the state ruling party DMK and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

He is campaigning ahead of state elections that are to be held in early 2026. Videos from local media show thousands of people surrounding a large campaign vehicle on top of which Vijay is seen standing and speaking.

During the rally, visuals showed Vijay throwing water bottles from the top of the vehicle to fainting supporters and calling for police help when the crowd became uncontrollable.

“My heart is broken; I am in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow,” Vijay wrote on X.

Twenty-nine dead, 50 injured at Indian actor-politician Vijay’s rally, local media say

“I express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for a speedy recovery for those who are undergoing treatment in the hospital.”

At least 44 doctors from the nearby districts of Tiruchirappalli and Salem were sent to Karur, media reports said.

When asked about the cause of the stampede during a press briefing early on Sunday, Stalin said “Tamil Nadu has appointed a commission headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the incident and submit a report to the government, after which further action will be taken.”

He earlier announced 1 million Indian rupees ($11,280) each to the families of the victims who died in the incident.

This is not the first time Vijay’s rallies have faced safety concerns.

At least six deaths were reported by media following the first meeting of his political party when it was launched in October last year.

Despite police-imposed restrictions, including limits on convoy size and venue changes, the sheer scale of public turnout has repeatedly overwhelmed local infrastructure.

“The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

