POL products’ prices may rise significantly

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum products’ prices are expected to rise significantly starting October 1, 2025, for the next two weeks, based on current tax and Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) levels. According to a projection of energy companies, ex-depot rates are poised for an upward revision, fuelled by a fresh rally in global crude oil prices.

The ex-depot price of petrol is projected to rise by Rs. 1.50 per litre, moving from Rs. 264.61 to Rs. 266.11 per litre. High-Speed diesel (HSD) is likely to witness a Rs. 2.30 per litre hike, from Rs 272.77 to Rs 275.07 per litre.

Kerosene oil is projected to increase, with its ex-refinery price projected to surge by Rs 4.50 per litre, from Rs 179.96 to Rs 184.26 per litre. Light Diesel Oil (LDO) is likely to increase by Rs 1.70 per litre, from Rs 163.42 to Rs 165.12 per litre.

In case of increase in fuel prices, it would impact the sensitive price index (SPI) for next two weeks which witnessed a decreased by 0.16 percent week ended on September 26 compared to the previous week, while it rose by 3.95 percent compared to the same period last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

