Rs2.78 hike in HSD price, petrol rate unchanged

Wasim Iqbal Published 16 Sep, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Effective September 16, federal government has increased the prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) and kerosene oil. The price of HSD has risen by Rs 2.78 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs 272.77 per litre from Rs 269.99. Kerosene oil also saw an increase of Rs 3.15 per litre, with its new price at Rs 179.96 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol remains unchanged at Rs 264.61 per litre for the second consecutive review period.

These price changes are part of the government’s fortnightly review, which takes into account international oil prices and currency exchange rates. The final proposal was submitted by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to the Prime Minister for approval. According to the Finance Division, these adjustments are based on recommendations from OGRA and other relevant ministries.

Additionally, the government has adjusted the Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) for several petroleum products. The IFEM for HSD has increased from Rs 4.10 to Rs 6.31 per litre, and for petrol, it has risen from Rs 6.65 to Rs 8.40 per litre. There were also minor increases for kerosene oil and light diesel oil.

