Pakistan Army conducts successful launch of Fatah-4 cruise missile

BR Web Desk Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 06:03pm
Pakistan Army on Tuesday successfully conducted the training launch of Fatah-4, a newly inducted, indigenously developed ground-launched cruise missile with a range of 750 kilometres, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational systems, Fatah-4 is capable of evading enemy missile defence through terrain-hugging flight and can engage targets with high precision, according to ISPR.

The launch was witnessed by the Chief of General Staff, senior military officers, and teams of scientists and engineers who contributed to the system’s development.

The missile is part of the Army Rocket Force Command and is designed to enhance the reach, lethality, and survivability of Pakistan’s conventional missile systems.

The President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs congratulated the troops, scientists, and engineers on the successful test.

