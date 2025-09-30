BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
Markets

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,178 to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 08:46pm

Gold prices in Pakistan hit a new high on Tuesday, in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs406,778 after a single-day rise of Rs3,178.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs348,746 after it registered an increase of Rs2,725, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs403,600 after a gain of Rs5,900 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased today. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,855 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $37 during the day.

On the other hand, silver price declined by Rs16 per tola to reach Rs4,776.

Internationally, gold prices rose to hit a fresh high on Tuesday and were poised for their best month in 14 years, as fears of a potential US government shutdown and growing expectations of further US interest rate cuts boosted demand for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $3,848.65 per ounce, as of 0309 GMT.

Bullion has risen 11.6% so far in September, and is on track for its best month since August 2011, if current momentum persists.

US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.6% to $3,877.

