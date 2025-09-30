Circular debt plan: OGDC receives Rs7.73bn third interest payment

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC), Pakistan’s largest E&P firm, has received the third interest payment of Rs7.73 billion from Power Holding (Private) Limited (PHL) under the government’s circular debt settlement plan.

The E&P disclosed the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to inform that, as part of the circular debt settlement plan, OGDC has received the third instalment, being one of twelve equal monthly instalments of Rs7.725 billion, as interest payment from Power Holding (Private) Limited (PHL), pursuant to the Government of Pakistan (GOP) approved mechanism,” read the notice.

“As previously disclosed, the total interest amount of Rs92 billion is to be repaid in twelve equal monthly instalments, commencing July 2025,” read the notice.

The E&P said that the receipt of this instalment reflects continued progress under the government’s initiative to address circular debt in the energy sector.

Last month, OGDC received its second interest payment of Rs7.73 billion from PHL.

Last year in June, as part of the circular debt settlement plan, the government approved payment of Rs82 billion to OGDC, representing the principal amount of the company’s investment in Privately Placed Term Finance Certificates (PPTFC) issued by PHL.

The government also approved repayment of interest of Rs92 billion in twelve equal instalments commencing from July 2025.

OGDC, as part of the settlement, agreed to waive off Rs72 billion on account of liquidated damages on the directives of the government.

OGDC was incorporated on 23 October 1997 under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (now the Companies Act, 2017). The company was established to undertake exploration and development of oil and gas resources, including production and sale of oil and gas and related activities formerly carried on by Oil and Gas Development Corporation, which was established in 1961.