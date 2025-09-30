BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.63%)
BOP 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
CNERGY 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
CPHL 99.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.4%)
DCL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.7%)
DGKC 270.00 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (2.06%)
FCCL 60.88 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.67%)
FFL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
GCIL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
HUBC 241.14 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.34%)
KEL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
KOSM 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
LOTCHEM 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
MLCF 108.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
NBP 204.50 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (2.02%)
PAEL 56.52 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.61%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.47%)
PIBTL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.67%)
POWER 19.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
PPL 208.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.35%)
PREMA 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.18%)
PRL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
PTC 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
SNGP 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.66 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.39%)
TELE 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TPLP 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.89%)
TRG 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
BR100 17,282 Increased By 146.7 (0.86%)
BR30 56,863 Increased By 831.1 (1.48%)
KSE100 165,192 Increased By 1344.2 (0.82%)
KSE30 50,783 Increased By 511.6 (1.02%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets OGDC (Oil & Gas Development Company Limited) 282.77 Increased By ▲ 0.45%

Circular debt plan: OGDC receives Rs7.73bn third interest payment

BR Web Desk Published 30 Sep, 2025 10:00am

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC), Pakistan’s largest E&P firm, has received the third interest payment of Rs7.73 billion from Power Holding (Private) Limited (PHL) under the government’s circular debt settlement plan.

The E&P disclosed the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to inform that, as part of the circular debt settlement plan, OGDC has received the third instalment, being one of twelve equal monthly instalments of Rs7.725 billion, as interest payment from Power Holding (Private) Limited (PHL), pursuant to the Government of Pakistan (GOP) approved mechanism,” read the notice.

“As previously disclosed, the total interest amount of Rs92 billion is to be repaid in twelve equal monthly instalments, commencing July 2025,” read the notice.

The E&P said that the receipt of this instalment reflects continued progress under the government’s initiative to address circular debt in the energy sector.

Last month, OGDC received its second interest payment of Rs7.73 billion from PHL.

Last year in June, as part of the circular debt settlement plan, the government approved payment of Rs82 billion to OGDC, representing the principal amount of the company’s investment in Privately Placed Term Finance Certificates (PPTFC) issued by PHL.

The government also approved repayment of interest of Rs92 billion in twelve equal instalments commencing from July 2025.

OGDC, as part of the settlement, agreed to waive off Rs72 billion on account of liquidated damages on the directives of the government.

OGDC was incorporated on 23 October 1997 under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (now the Companies Act, 2017). The company was established to undertake exploration and development of oil and gas resources, including production and sale of oil and gas and related activities formerly carried on by Oil and Gas Development Corporation, which was established in 1961.

PSX E&P OGDC PSX notice interest payment Power Holdings Limited

Comments

200 characters

Circular debt plan: OGDC receives Rs7.73bn third interest payment

Reforms and US trade deal to bolster Pakistan’s economy, but flood risks loom: ADB

PSX extends bullish run, KSE-100 crosses 165,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan, IMF open talks on USD7bn, RSF reviews

Aurangzeb briefs German envoy over IMF review mission

Shan Masood-led squad announced for South Africa Test series

Oil dips as OPEC+ plan stokes supply-surplus concerns

Mari Energies secures majority stake in Peshawar block from Hycarbex

Pakistan’s textile giant Gul Ahmed to shut down export apparel business

Read more stories