BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 90.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.36%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.97%)
DGKC 189.20 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (1.47%)
FCCL 51.82 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.51%)
FFL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
GCIL 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
HUBC 166.01 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (2.91%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.96%)
LOTCHEM 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.73%)
MLCF 97.00 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.49%)
NBP 154.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.69%)
PIBTL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
POWER 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PPL 179.49 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.54%)
PREMA 40.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PRL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.58%)
PTC 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SNGP 117.25 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.78%)
SSGC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.02%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.61%)
TREET 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.99%)
TRG 56.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.92%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 15,120 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
BR30 43,664 Increased By 733 (1.71%)
KSE100 149,201 Increased By 385.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 45,276 Increased By 69.2 (0.15%)
Aug 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets OGDC (Oil & Gas Development Company Limited) 262.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55%

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.73bn second interest payment

BR Web Desk Published 26 Aug, 2025 09:31am

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s largest E&P firm, has received the second interest payment of Rs7.73 billion from Power Holding (Private) Limited (PHL) under the government’s circular debt settlement plan.

The E&P disclosed the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to inform that, as part of the circular debt settlement plan, OGDCL has received the second installment, being one of twelve equal monthly installments of Rs7.725 billion, as interest payment from PHL, pursuant to the Government of Pakistan (GoP) approved mechanism.

“As previously disclosed, the total interest amount of Rs92 billion is to be repaid in twelve equal monthly installments, commencing July 2025,” read the notice.

The E&P said that the receipt of this installment reflects continued progress under the government’s initiative to address circular debt in the energy sector.

Earlier this month, OGDCL received its first interest payment of Rs7.73 billion from PHL.

Last year in June, as part of the circular debt settlement plan, the government approved payment of Rs82 billion to OGDCL, representing the principal amount of the company’s investment in Privately Placed Term Finance Certificates (PPTFC) issued by PHL.

The government also approved repayment of interest of Rs92 billion in twelve equal instalments commencing from July 2025.

OGDCL, as part of the settlement, agreed to waive off Rs72 billion on account of liquidated damages on the directives of the government.

OGDCL was incorporated on 23 October 1997 under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (now the Companies Act, 2017). The company was established to undertake exploration and development of oil and gas resources, including production and sale of oil and gas and related activities formerly carried on by Oil and Gas Development Corporation, which was established in 1961.

OGDCL PSX energy sector oil and gas exploration interest payments PSX notice PHL Power Holding (Private) Limited PSX notices

Comments

200 characters

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.73bn second interest payment

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

‘We are barely surviving’: delay in Karachi’s Karimabad underpass project takes toll on nearby businesses

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Privatisation of PIA: Final bidding process may conclude by October

Nearly 150,000 moved to safety as Sutlej swells, flood risk escalates: NDMA

AI-based risk management system to be activated soon

Industrial sector: PM Shehbaz stresses urgent removal of bottlenecks

Oil retreats from almost three-week high driven by Russia supply risks

Pakistan’s auto industry being pushed to the wall?

Read more stories