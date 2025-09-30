BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
NA passes Asaan Karobar Bill 2025

Naveed Butt Published 30 Sep, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday passed the Asaan Karobar Bill, 2025, to improve Pakistan’s competitiveness in the global market and attract foreign investors seeking a stable and predictable regulatory environment. The bill was tabled by Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Minister for the Board of Investment, in the House.

The House passed the bill with a majority. The bill seeks to reform the regulatory framework governing business, trade, and investment by removing cumbersome procedures and complex requirements.

The legislation also provides for the establishment of the Pakistan Regulatory Registry and the Pakistan Business Portal to facilitate ease of doing business.

According to the objective and reasons of the bill, “Businesses need to comply with the requirements of various government departments and organizations, which have prescribed multiple registrations, licences, and permits for establishing and operating businesses.

Many of these regulations are outdated and require cumbersome processing in a manual environment. Over time, new regulations have been added without assessing their impact or removing old ones, thereby increasing the burden on businesses in terms of extra cost, time, and complexity.”

The bill further described: “The modernized regulatory requirements will then be integrated through a Pakistan Business Portal, which will serve as a National One-Window facility for the identification and issuance of all government registrations, licences, certifications, and permits.

The implementation of this initiative will have several benefits for the economy, including increased investment, job creation, and economic growth. It will also help improve Pakistan’s competitiveness in the global market and attract foreign investors seeking a stable and predictable regulatory environment.”

