PM welcomes Trump’s ‘Gaza plan’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 30 Sep, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s proposed 20-point plan aimed at ending hostilities in Gaza, describing it as a “step in the right direction” towards lasting peace in the Middle East.

In a statement posted on X, the prime minister, who is currently in London, said that he was convinced that a durable peace between Palestinians and Israelis was essential for ensuring political stability and economic progress across the region. “It is also my firm belief that President Trump is fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary to make this extremely important and urgent understanding a reality.”

PM Sharif praised Trump’s leadership and acknowledged the role of US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, terming it vital to the peace initiative. He also reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding position in support of a two-state solution, adding that its implementation remained essential for sustainable peace in the region.

According to reports, the US proposal calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the freezing of battle lines to establish a ceasefire.

It includes the release of all hostages and the remains of those killed within 48 hours of an agreement. Israeli forces would withdraw in phases, with an international stabilisation force deployed to oversee the transition.

An interim administrative structure would be established in Gaza, comprising international oversight and a Palestinian civil committee.

Hamas would be disarmed under Arab or international supervision, with certain leaders offered safe passage if they accept the terms.

A multi-year reconstruction programme would be led by international donors, and the plan explicitly rules out the forced displacement of Gaza’s population.

The proposal encourages the resumption of final-status negotiations and reaffirms opposition to the annexation of the West Bank.

Qatar’s role as mediator would be preserved, and the plan remains under review by several Arab capitals.

