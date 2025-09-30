No tax return filing as IRIS portal stays faulty: LTBA

ISLAMABAD: The IRIS portal of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) remained non-functional on Monday and tax practitioners and taxpayers were unable to file income tax returns for tax year 2025.

This has been stated by Lahore Tax Bar Association (LTBA) in an urgent letter addressed to Finance Minister on Monday.

The LTBA also contested that the “tab” of payment of details has been removed from the MIS, IRIS portal, which is Illegal, unfair and unjustified, it is a new hurdle created in filing of income tax returns for the taxpayers by the FBR. Therefore, we urge the FBR to extend the deadline for filing of income tax returns.

Expert warns of IRIS slowdown ahead of IT return filing deadline

The same situation has been faced by Fazal Faraz, a leading Rawalpindi based tax consultant. The system was very slow and few returns have been filed but the real issue was removal of the tab from the MIS, IRIS portal and appearing on the FBR Maloomat Portal and later removed from there, tax practitioner added.

On the conclusion of hearing on return filing issue at the Federal Tax Ombudsman office, the complainant Waheed Shahzad Butt tax lawyer told Business Recorder that the FBR must extend the deadline for return filing keeping in view all kinds of technical and legal issues.

At the same time, Professional Accountants Forum (PAFO) PAFO Pakistan President, Muhammad Iqbal has sent extension request to the Finance Minister wherein it is stated that as Finance Minister is well aware as per section 118 of the Income Tax Ordinance (a) Individuals & Associations of Persons having year from 1.7.24 to 30.6.25 and (b) Companies having year-end between 1.7.24 to 31.12.24 are required to file Tax Year (TY) 2025 Return on or before 30.9.25.

Professional Accountants Forum (PAFO) is a guild of financial experts from all corners of the members of professional bodies like Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan, MBA & Other business professionals and other reputed business and accounting institutes locally and globally.

Owing to several reason as stated in ensuing paragraphs, PAFO requested Finance Minister to direct the FBR to issue Circular on 29 or 30 September 2025 about General extension for at least till October 31, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025