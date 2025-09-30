CSS examinations: Senate panel recommends enhancing upper-age limit

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation has recommended enhancing the upper age limit for candidates appearing in the Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations, terming it essential to facilitate students from underprivileged areas of the country.

“The students from underprivileged areas often begin their educational journey late. They should; therefore, be allowed to compete,” said Naseema Ehsan, the committee’s Chairperson, presiding over the panel’s meeting on Monday.

The committee suggested to the government that it increase the upper age limit for the CSS exams after considering all the relevant factors.

The committee also proposed to the government to take concrete steps to ensure that students hailing from all segments of society, especially those from the deprived ones are given equal opportunities in the competitive exams.

The committee was given a detailed briefing by senior officials of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) and the Establishment Division (ED) regarding CSS Examination Rules, framed under the FPSC Ordinance, 1977, along with the proposed reforms to be introduced in the future.

Officials briefed the committee that a significant number of seats remain vacant each year due to candidates failing in certain subjects in the CSS exams.

However, these vacancies are subsequently re-advertised and often filled in later recruitment cycles, according to the briefing given to the committee.

Some subjects with high failure rates can be adjusted into the general pool to provide students with a better chance of qualifying, the Senate panel was briefed.

This year, a higher number of women candidates not only secured reserved seats but also competed successfully on open merit in the CSS exams, the officials briefed the committee.

Bushra Anjum Butt, one of the committee members, inquired from the FPSC and the ED officials about the rationale behind the recent decision to enhance the age limit in Punjab.

The officials informed the committee that the matter was related to the provincial government.

The Senate panel sought a detailed briefing on this matter from the relevant authorities in the next meeting.

The committee also reviewed the quota allocated for minorities, and recommended measures for the protection of the rights of minorities.

Apart from Butt, another committee member Rubina Qaimkhani, and senior officials concerned attended the committee’s meeting.

