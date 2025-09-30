FBL, Tapsys partner to revolutionise SMEs

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of Pakistan’s leading Islamic banks, has entered into a strategic partnership with Tapsys Private Limited (Tapsys), a leading technology solutions provider, to deliver cutting-edge digital services for SMEs.

The strategic alliance will focus on providing a comprehensive suite of digital and Shariah-compliant acceptance solutions, at par with global standards, to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) across Pakistan.

