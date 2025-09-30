Electric bus service launched in Faisalabad: ‘Punjab does not interfere in others’ matters’, says CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has underscored that had there be any attack or injustice against Punjab or Punjabis, she would not have remained silent.

She called for non-interference in Punjab’s affairs, and stated, “Punjab does not interfere in others’ matters, so others should kindly refrain from interfering in ours.” She also sent a strong message to her critics and said, “Criticize me if you want, but if you speak against Punjab, I will not stay silent.” She added that public service is the real indicator of government’s performance and pictures are non- issues.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of Electric Bus Service project in Faisalabad, the CM said, “I do not need anyone’s permission to give people of Punjab their due rights.” While addressing concerns about Punjab’s development initiatives, she said, “It’s our water and our money. Why is it a problem if we build canals? India turned its deserts into fertile lands using canals.”

She criticized those who objected to Punjab providing relief to the public despite high electricity cost. She expressed surprise why it bothered others when Punjab gave relief to its people from expensive electricity?

She emphasized, “We are Pakistanis first. Punjab never dictates what others should or should not do. In fact, we are happy when others progress.”

Speaking about political opponents, she said that they have devoted themselves to public service while some people waste their time on mudslinging and personal attacks. She noted that their political rallies, such as the one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have failed miserably.

She highlighted resilience of PML-N, noting how it remained united during difficult times, while other parties crumbled under pressure. She also referred to the incident at Masjid-e-Nabawi(SAW) involving Shahbaz Sharif and his delegation. She regretted, “Those who acted disrespectfully met their fate. Today, Shahbaz Sharif is seen as a protector of the Holy sites (Harmain Sharifain), even when his plane entered Saudi airspace, it was saluted by fighter jets.”

The Chief Minister while delineating her key development projects and relief measures revealed that 90,000 houses are being constructed under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ housing scheme. She clarified that Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is not a complete solution, as it gives only Rs. 10,000, whereas the Punjab government is providing Rs one million to flood victims. She noted that during recent worst floods in history, 2.5 million people and 2.2 million livestock were relocated to safer areas. She appreciated untiring efforts of the provincial cabinet, administration, rescue teams and health departments during the last three-month long flood crisis.

The CM announced the upcoming launch of ART Metro Bus Service in Faisalabad and the establishment of a new Faisalabad IT City, following the completion of Nawaz Sharif IT City Lahore.

The Chief Minister also declared that a Water and Sanitation System worth Rs.40 billion would soon be inaugurated in Faisalabad adding that a Co-ablation Machine would be provided at Allied Hospital for the treatment of cancer.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif while sharing her vision for the uplift of Faisalabad said, “Trust me, Faisalabad will be developed into an even more advanced and beautiful city than Lahore.”

She announced that electric-bus services will also be launched in Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh and not just in Faisalabad. She while highlighting initiatives of the Punjab government for the improvement of public transport service informed that free travel would be provided for senior citizens, women, students, and special persons in public transport across Punjab. She added that citizens can now travel in air-conditioned electric buses for just Rs 20, instead of paying hundreds to ride run down buses. She said, “I don’t burden general public with my projects as I shoulder their burden myself.”

The Chief Minister congratulated the people of Faisalabad on receiving their first formal public transport service and noted that such major projects are also introduced in smaller cities like Mianwali and Wazirabad.

The CM congratulated Rana Sanaullah on becoming a Senator and referred to the false case filed against him, which carried punishment of death penalty. She expressed her gratitude to the students of University of Agriculture, Faisalabad for the respect and warm welcome they showed to her. She concluded, “I will never forget the amount of honour and warmth shown to me by the students of Faisalabad.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025