Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port Trust on Monday during the last 24 hours closed at 305,856 Metric tones. The break-up shows that the port has handled 113,924 Metric tonnes of export cargo and 191,902 Metric tones of import cargo during the said period.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a gas carrier ‘Lian Shan Hu’ left the port on today morning, while five more ships, Nihat-M, Bow Cougar, Nord Agano, Abdullah and Alexandros-III are expected to sail on Monday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 100,369 tonnes, comprising 96,029 tonnes imports cargo and 4,340 export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Amis Glory, Falcon Majestic and Salsa & two more ships, MSC Veracruz and Eleni-T scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Mogas and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Monday September 29th, 2025.

