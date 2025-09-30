BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.29%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.62%)
FCCL 59.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
FFL 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
GCIL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
HUBC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.4%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
MLCF 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
NBP 198.50 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
PIBTL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
POWER 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
PPL 207.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.76%)
PREMA 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
PRL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.35%)
PTC 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.35%)
SNGP 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TREET 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.9%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.43%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-30

Malaysian palm oil slips on weak soyoil

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2025 05:54am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed gains to close lower on Monday for the second consecutive session, weighed by weaker soyoil though expectations of declining inventories in the coming weeks limited the losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange eased 12 ringgit, or 0.27percent, to 4,384 ringgit (USD1,040.84) a metric ton at the close. The contract fell 0.97 percent in the previous session.

Crude palm oil futures ended lower on weaker soybean oil prices, said David Ng, a proprietary trader at Kuala Lumpur-based trading firm Iceberg X Sdn Bhd.

“The downward price pressure is also being kept at bay with expectations of lower stocks in the coming weeks,” Ng added. The Malaysian palm oil board is expected to release its September demand and supply data on October 10.

Cargo surveyors are also expected to release their full September export estimates on Tuesday. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.51 percent, while its palm oil contract shed 0.35 percent. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.9 percent. Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices dropped after Iraq’s Kurdistan region resumed crude oil exports via Turkey over the weekend, coupled with OPEC+ plans for another oil production hike in November, adding to global supplies. Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

soyoil Oil Palm Palm oil price

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil slips on weak soyoil

Pakistan, IMF open talks on USD7bn, RSF reviews

Aurangzeb briefs German envoy over IMF review mission

Draft IGCEP 2025-35: APTMA’s arguments are flawed: PD

Rs3.23/kWh DSS for 6 years: Business community slams govt for ‘celebrating’ continuation

30th deadline for returns filing: FBR warns late-filers of penalties, status change

Sugar import by TCP: Deadline for exemption of duties, taxes extended

Section 175C of ITO: IHC suspends judgement related to issuance of notices to taxpayers

No tax return filing as IRIS portal stays faulty: LTBA

POL products’ prices may rise significantly

Chaman border: FBR asks PD to install grid station

Read more stories