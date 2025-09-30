Markets Print 2025-09-30
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (September 29, 2025).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 281.87 282.40 AED 76.89 77.67
IEURO 330.45 333.59 SAR 75.11 75.76
GBP 379.20 382.85 INTERBANK 281.40 281.50
JPY 1.87 1.92
