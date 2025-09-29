BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
CPHL 100.35 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.85%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-1.49%)
FCCL 59.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.53%)
FFL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
GCIL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
HUBC 231.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.65%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
MLCF 108.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.9%)
NBP 198.51 Increased By ▲ 5.88 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.55 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
POWER 19.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
PPL 207.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.87%)
PREMA 46.93 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.34%)
PRL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.41%)
PTC 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.42%)
SNGP 137.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.61%)
TREET 30.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.6%)
TRG 77.59 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (3.22%)
WTL 1.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan buys 80,000 tons sugar, seeks 100,000 tons more

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 03:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HAMBURG: Pakistan’s state agency the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) issued a tender to purchase 100,000 metric tons of white refined sugar and is believed to have bought 80,000 tons in a tender that closed last week, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for price offers in the new international tender is October 6, with sugar arrival in Pakistan sought around November 15.

Traders said that following continued price negotiations in its previous tender reported on September 23, the TCP bought about 50,000 tons of fine grade sugar at and estimated $530 a ton cost and freight included (C&F) from ED&F Man and about 30,000 tons of medium grade from Al Khaleej Sugar at an estimated $568 a ton C&F.

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric ton sugar tender, traders say

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

The tender continued a series of purchases after Pakistan’s government approved plans to import 500,000 tons of sugar to help maintain price stability after retail sugar prices in the country rose sharply.

Pakistan Sugar Pakistan’s Economy sugar imports Sugar millers imported sugar Sugar prices Pakistan sugar

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan buys 80,000 tons sugar, seeks 100,000 tons more

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to respond to aggression through mutual consultation: PM Shehbaz

Records tumble: KSE-100 settles above 163,000 level amid broad-based buying

Gold’s glitter dims for Pakistan weddings amid soaring prices

Income tax returns must be filed by Sept 30, clarifies FBR

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

SBP unveils interest-free financing scheme for e-bikes, e-rickshaws

PMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms in Karachi till October 2

Etihad Airways returns to Peshawar after a decade

Gold prices in pakistan cross Rs400,000 per tola, hit new record

Mohsin Naqvi slams Modi for drawing parallel between Asia Cup win, military clash

Read more stories