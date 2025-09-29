BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
CPHL 100.35 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.85%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-1.49%)
FCCL 59.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.53%)
FFL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
GCIL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
HUBC 231.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.65%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
MLCF 108.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.9%)
NBP 198.51 Increased By ▲ 5.88 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.55 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
POWER 19.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
PPL 207.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.87%)
PREMA 46.93 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.34%)
PRL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.41%)
PTC 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.42%)
SNGP 137.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.61%)
TREET 30.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.6%)
TRG 77.59 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (3.22%)
WTL 1.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Income tax returns must be filed by Sept 30, clarifies FBR

BR Web Desk Published 29 Sep, 2025 02:12pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has categorically dismissed reports of any extension in the deadline for filing income tax returns for the tax year 2025, reaffirming that September 30 remains the final date for filing.

In a statement released on Monday, the FBR said it has taken notice of unverified reports circulating on various media platforms saying that the deadline for filing income tax returns for the tax year 2025 will be extended.

“FBR categorically clarifies that these reports are false, baseless, and misleading as the deadline for filing income tax returns for tax year 2025 will not be extended,” the tax-collecting authority said.

FBR pointed out that a vast majority of taxpayers reside in areas unaffected by floods and have had ample time to discharge their national obligation of filing returns.

It added that the reports suggesting that its IRIS system has slowed down are also unfounded. “FBR’s IRIS platform is fully operational, functioning smoothly, and taxpayers can easily file their returns using the new simplified income tax return form.”

Moreover, the FBR cautioned taxpayers that failure to file returns by the due date will result in late-filer status and imposition of penalties under the law.

“FBR urges all eligible taxpayers to act responsibly and file their Income tax returns with accuracy and honesty before the deadline of 30th September, 2025, to avoid any legal consequences.

“In case of extreme hardship, the taxpayers can availan extension of return up to fifteen days with payment of due taxes by 30th September, subject to approval by the relevant committee as per law,” it said.

Last week, Salim Valimuhammad, Chairman of the Pakistan Chemical & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA), demanded an urgent extension of the income tax return filing deadline beyond September 30, following abrupt and sweeping changes to the filing process.

However, the FBR clarified that no changes or amendments have been introduced in the Income Tax Return Form-2025 through any SRO for the declaration of the actual market value of assets.

Taxes Federal Board of Revenue FBR Income Tax Returns income tax income tax ordinance Income Tax Ordinance 2001 FBR chairman income tax return income tax return form income tax return filing FBR penalties income tax return 2025 Income Tax Return Form 2025 income tax statement forms income tax deadline

Comments

200 characters

Income tax returns must be filed by Sept 30, clarifies FBR

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to respond to aggression through mutual consultation: PM Shehbaz

Records tumble: KSE-100 settles above 163,000 level amid broad-based buying

Gold’s glitter dims for Pakistan weddings amid soaring prices

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

SBP unveils interest-free financing scheme for e-bikes, e-rickshaws

PMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms in Karachi till October 2

Etihad Airways returns to Peshawar after a decade

Gold prices in pakistan cross Rs400,000 per tola, hit new record

Mohsin Naqvi slams Modi for drawing parallel between Asia Cup win, military clash

Read more stories