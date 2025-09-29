Income tax returns must be filed by Sept 30, clarifies FBR

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has categorically dismissed reports of any extension in the deadline for filing income tax returns for the tax year 2025, reaffirming that September 30 remains the final date for filing.

In a statement released on Monday, the FBR said it has taken notice of unverified reports circulating on various media platforms saying that the deadline for filing income tax returns for the tax year 2025 will be extended.

“FBR categorically clarifies that these reports are false, baseless, and misleading as the deadline for filing income tax returns for tax year 2025 will not be extended,” the tax-collecting authority said.

FBR pointed out that a vast majority of taxpayers reside in areas unaffected by floods and have had ample time to discharge their national obligation of filing returns.

It added that the reports suggesting that its IRIS system has slowed down are also unfounded. “FBR’s IRIS platform is fully operational, functioning smoothly, and taxpayers can easily file their returns using the new simplified income tax return form.”

Moreover, the FBR cautioned taxpayers that failure to file returns by the due date will result in late-filer status and imposition of penalties under the law.

“FBR urges all eligible taxpayers to act responsibly and file their Income tax returns with accuracy and honesty before the deadline of 30th September, 2025, to avoid any legal consequences.

“In case of extreme hardship, the taxpayers can availan extension of return up to fifteen days with payment of due taxes by 30th September, subject to approval by the relevant committee as per law,” it said.

Last week, Salim Valimuhammad, Chairman of the Pakistan Chemical & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA), demanded an urgent extension of the income tax return filing deadline beyond September 30, following abrupt and sweeping changes to the filing process.

However, the FBR clarified that no changes or amendments have been introduced in the Income Tax Return Form-2025 through any SRO for the declaration of the actual market value of assets.