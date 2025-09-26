BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-26

Actual market value of assets: No changes or amendments in Tax Return Form-2025: FBR

Sohail Sarfraz Published 26 Sep, 2025 06:23am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that no changes or amendments have been introduced in the Income Tax Return Form-2025 through any SRO for the declaration of the actual market value of assets.

According to a clarification issued by the FBR on Thursday, the FBR has clarified that misinformation is being spread on social media groups regarding the new Income Tax Returns 2025.

The FBR stated that the Income Tax Return Form 2025 was made available on the FBR website on July 7, 2025. On page 66 of the return form, it was made mandatory to enter the market value of assets. The FBR has tried to stop the practice of many taxpayers who were entering “zero” in the column for the market value of assets.

The FBR further clarified that the declaration of the market value of property is entirely at the taxpayer’s discretion. Affluent individuals are already required to declare their assets under Section 7E of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

The FBR is not seeking this information for tax calculations. The FBR will not issue any notice to taxpayers who commit any error relating to the value of declared assets.

The FBR is confident that taxpayers will declare the value of their assets close to the actual market value.

The FBR has further conveyed to the taxpayers that the taxpayers who have already filed their returns will not be asked to amend or re-file the income tax returns.

The FBR has reiterated that the market value of assets will not be used for tax calculations, nor will it be considered for reconciliation of the wealth statement.

The IRIS system for filing income tax returns is functioning smoothly, FBR claimed.

Taxpayers have been urged to file their income tax returns at the earliest. The last date for filing of returns is September 30, 2025, FBR reminded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR Income Tax Returns taxpayers income tax Income Tax Ordinance 2001 tax amendments IRIS Assets declaration market value of assets Tax Return Form 2025

Comments

200 characters

Actual market value of assets: No changes or amendments in Tax Return Form-2025: FBR

Pakistan sends team to KSA: Economic roadmap to be sealed in 2 months

MNFS&R’s report to Senate panel: Floods destroy 2.5m acres of crops

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Trump, PM and COAS take stock of global situation

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Fund-MoF parleys to begin from Monday: FBR updates IMF about revenue data

RLNG charges levied by SNGPL: APTMA to hire audit firm for verification

Circular debt will be wiped out in 6 years: Leghari

All public companies and importers: Sales tax registration deadline extended till Oct 15

Read more stories