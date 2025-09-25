BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf set first Pakistan-India final in Asia Cup history

  • The arch-rivals will meet again for the one last battle on Sunday
BR Web Desk Published September 25, 2025

Pakistan pulled off a dramatic 11-run win against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, defending a modest 135 to seal their place in the Asia Cup final against arch-rivals India.

The victory was built on a fiery display from Pakistan’s fast bowlers, who rose to the occasion after the batting line-up faltered earlier in the day.

Shaheen Shah Afridi set the tone with the new ball, removing Parvez Hossain Emon for a duck and then dismissing Towhid Hridoy to leave Bangladesh reeling at 23-2. He returned to claim the key wicket of Shamim Hossain (30), finishing with superb figures of 3-17 from his four overs.

Haris Rauf brought the pace and intensity in the middle and death overs. He accounted for Saif Hassan (18) early in his spell, and then returned to knock over Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed in successive overs. His 3-33 included two vital strikes in the 18th over that broke Bangladesh’s lower-order resistance.

Youngster Saim Ayub chipped in with the ball too, snaring Nurul Hasan and captain Jaker Ali to end with an excellent 2-16, while Mohammad Nawaz’s control in the middle overs earned him a wicket and choked the scoring rate.

Despite a fighting 30 from Shamim Hossain and a late cameo from Rishad Hossain (16* off 11), Bangladesh could only reach 124-9 in their 20 overs, falling 11 runs short of the target.

Earlier, Pakistan had stumbled with the bat, reduced to 33-4 inside eight overs. Brief counter-attacks from Mohammad Haris (31), Nawaz (25), and Afridi (19) helped them post 135-8, a total that seemed below par but proved just enough.

Taskin Ahmed (3-28), Rishad Hossain (2-18), and Mahedi Hasan (2-28) were the pick of Bangladesh’s bowlers in the first innings.

With this hard-fought win, Pakistan not only survived a shaky batting performance but also showcased the potency of their pace attack. They will now take on India in a high-voltage Asia Cup final on Sunday.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup T20 Asia Cup toss update

Comments

200 characters

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf set first Pakistan-India final in Asia Cup history

PSX scales new all-time high amid optimism on circular debt measures

US President Trump to meet PM Shehbaz today, official says

Pakistan freelancers hold over $1bn yearly earning potential: experts

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rise by $22mn to $19.79bn

Pakistan warns ‘AI can be weaponised,’ urges global regulation for peace, development

FBR says no fresh changes made in income tax return form

‘No mercy for terrorists’: Bugti says will not allow state’s writ to be challenged

IMF pledges support to Pakistan amid floods, says PM

Govt assures no extra burden on power consumers in Rs1.23tr debt plan

Read more stories