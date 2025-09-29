BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-29

Trump to attend meeting with top military leaders tomorrow

WASHINGTON: Presid-ent Donald Trump will attend a meeting with US generals and admirals in Quantico, Virginia, on...
Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 02:56am

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will attend a meeting with US generals and admirals in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday, a rare gathering of the country’s military leadership in one location, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing a planning document.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is expected to discuss the need to adhere to a “warrior ethos” throughout the military and could touch on other areas during the roughly one-hour-long event, US officials told Reuters on Friday.

Trump, PM and COAS take stock of global situation

The US has troops around the world, including in distant locations like South Korea, Japan and across the Middle East — which are commanded by two-, three- and four-star generals and admirals.

In almost every public speech he gives, Hegseth talks about the “warrior ethos” and the need for the US military to have a warrior mentality.

Donald Trump Pete Hegseth

Comments

200 characters

Trump to attend meeting with top military leaders tomorrow

Pakistan, US explore blockchain cooperation

NGC’s ‘non-performance’: IWSG project contractors serve suspension notices

Section 147 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Taxpayers must deposit 90pc advance tax: ATIR Multan

Digital fund transfers now instant, real-time settlements: SBP

UN arms embargo, other sanctions reimposed on Iran

ME talks: Trump hints at ‘something special’

PM speaks to Pakistanis at HC, apprises them of economic gains

Green Line project: concern voiced over bureaucratic red tape

CIE, University of London programmes: Rs70bn-80bn ‘untaxed’ remittances sent annually to UK

Read more stories