Trump to attend meeting with top military leaders tomorrow

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will attend a meeting with US generals and admirals in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday, a rare gathering of the country’s military leadership in one location, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing a planning document.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is expected to discuss the need to adhere to a “warrior ethos” throughout the military and could touch on other areas during the roughly one-hour-long event, US officials told Reuters on Friday.

The US has troops around the world, including in distant locations like South Korea, Japan and across the Middle East — which are commanded by two-, three- and four-star generals and admirals.

In almost every public speech he gives, Hegseth talks about the “warrior ethos” and the need for the US military to have a warrior mentality.