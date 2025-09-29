BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-29

Induction of private sector into policy-making processes advocated

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2025 02:56am

HYDERABAD: President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has said that the root cause of rising poverty in Pakistan is the failure to translate national resources into public welfare.

He emphasized that the devastating floods of 2022 and 2025 displaced millions of families and destroyed standing crops and agricultural lands, pushing countless households deeper into poverty.

He noted that another major factor is the large segment of the population employed in the informal sector, where low-paid and insecure jobs lack the potential to lift families out of poverty. In addition, the absence of quality education and skills has deprived the youth of better employment opportunities. Agriculture, which is considered the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, is also failing to deliver its true potential due to weak value chains, limited processing facilities, poor storage infrastructure, and restricted market access, leaving farmers unable to receive fair returns for their hard work.

Saleem Memon proposed that a reasonable portion of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) funds should be redirected toward productive “graduation-style” or income-generating pilot programs. For instance, if even 5% of the BISP disbursements are allocated to such initiatives, nearly Rs. 36 billion would become available to establish small-scale units that could generate sustainable employment. He highlighted that BISP disburse approximately Rs. 722 billion in 2025-26, meaning even a fraction of this could bring meaningful change if invested in productive pathways.

He further stressed that microfinance should not be limited to loans alone but should be integrated with training and market access. Interest-free financing models could support small-scale dairy, poultry, home-based food processing, and women-led enterprises, enabling them to directly connect with markets. Similarly, rural industries and livestock-based small units should be supported with subsidies or angel funding, creating skills, jobs, and value addition at the grassroots level.

HCSTSI President suggested linking technical colleges with the private sector to introduce demand-driven courses, while expanding IT skilling, freelancing, and incubation opportunities for youth in both urban and rural areas. This, he said, would allow young Pakistanis to contribute to the economy through modern digital avenues. To ensure transparency, he called for the establishment of digital targeting systems, mutual audits, and independent monitoring and evaluation units so that these programs remain free from political misuse.

He urged the federal government to immediately establish a BISP Reform Pilot Committee that includes federal and provincial representatives alongside the private sector, microfinance institutions, and civil society stakeholders. Digital transparency and independent monitoring must be made mandatory to safeguard records and ensure accountability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

HCSTSI Muhammad Saleem Memon

Comments

200 characters

Induction of private sector into policy-making processes advocated

Pakistan, US explore blockchain cooperation

NGC’s ‘non-performance’: IWSG project contractors serve suspension notices

Trump to attend meeting with top military leaders tomorrow

Section 147 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Taxpayers must deposit 90pc advance tax: ATIR Multan

Digital fund transfers now instant, real-time settlements: SBP

UN arms embargo, other sanctions reimposed on Iran

ME talks: Trump hints at ‘something special’

PM speaks to Pakistanis at HC, apprises them of economic gains

Green Line project: concern voiced over bureaucratic red tape

CIE, University of London programmes: Rs70bn-80bn ‘untaxed’ remittances sent annually to UK

Read more stories