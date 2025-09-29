This is apropos five letters from this writer to the Editor carried by the newspaper in recent days.

For Washington, this moment represents an existential challenge. Trump’s tariffs, sanctions, and coercive diplomacy — once feared — now appear hollow against an integrated multipolar order. US dominance is eroding not on the battlefield but in boardrooms, investment platforms, and supply chains. America now faces a stark choice: adapt to this transformed reality, cooperate within a new framework of equality, and rebuild global trust — or cling to outdated tools of force and economic manipulation until its influence fades into irrelevance.

On September 3, 2025, Beijing delivered a message that echoed across continents. China is no longer rising — it is leading. And it leads not through conquest but through trade, technology, investment, and inclusion. The world is reorganizing around this reality, and for the first time in a century, Washington is no longer writing the script—Concluded

QAMAR BASHIR

