BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-09-29

‘Beijing’s parade proves China is in full control’

Published 29 Sep, 2025 02:56am

This is apropos five letters from this writer to the Editor carried by the newspaper in recent days.

For Washington, this moment represents an existential challenge. Trump’s tariffs, sanctions, and coercive diplomacy — once feared — now appear hollow against an integrated multipolar order. US dominance is eroding not on the battlefield but in boardrooms, investment platforms, and supply chains. America now faces a stark choice: adapt to this transformed reality, cooperate within a new framework of equality, and rebuild global trust — or cling to outdated tools of force and economic manipulation until its influence fades into irrelevance.

On September 3, 2025, Beijing delivered a message that echoed across continents. China is no longer rising — it is leading. And it leads not through conquest but through trade, technology, investment, and inclusion. The world is reorganizing around this reality, and for the first time in a century, Washington is no longer writing the script—Concluded

QAMAR BASHIR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

China Beijing

Comments

200 characters

‘Beijing’s parade proves China is in full control’

Pakistan, US explore blockchain cooperation

NGC’s ‘non-performance’: IWSG project contractors serve suspension notices

Trump to attend meeting with top military leaders tomorrow

Section 147 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Taxpayers must deposit 90pc advance tax: ATIR Multan

Digital fund transfers now instant, real-time settlements: SBP

UN arms embargo, other sanctions reimposed on Iran

ME talks: Trump hints at ‘something special’

PM speaks to Pakistanis at HC, apprises them of economic gains

Green Line project: concern voiced over bureaucratic red tape

CIE, University of London programmes: Rs70bn-80bn ‘untaxed’ remittances sent annually to UK

Read more stories