IAP discusses key industrial issues with Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) has taken up industrial issues with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and stressed proactive initiatives to address them promptly.

A delegation of the Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP), led by President Ayub Khan Zakori, met with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here the other day at CM House.

The IAP delegation was comprised of IAP Group Leader Ghazanfar Bilour, Senior Vice President Haris Mufti, Vice President Farhad Asfandiyar, former president Riaz Arshed, ex-president Malik Niaz Ahmad, Executive Member Sajjad Zaheer, Executive Member Junaid Altaf, Hassan Zahidden, Adnan Nasir, Asghar Saleem Keen, Main Rahimdad Khan, Fisal Safi, and Khurshid Alam.

Secretary IAP Wasi Ullah, Secretary Industries KP Masood Ahmad, and CEO, KPEZDMC, Adil Salauddin, were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, several key points were discussed, including; the revival of 400 sick industries, cheap electricity provision through PEDO HPPs (direct supply/wheeling model), positioning KP as an industrial hub for manufacturing, strengthening govt–industry linkage, and implementing Industrial Policy 2025 (with gap analysis of 2016 & 2020).

Apart from this few other matters were also brought under discussion, including; property tax reforms, KPRA Cess tax, EPA issues, approval of police station in Hayatabad Industrial Estate, one-window facilitation, and allotment of Regi Lalma Flats for labor.

Pharma industry’s issues were highlighted as well. It was demanded during the meeting that pharma, herbal and nutraceutical industries should be declared as a dedicated Industrial Park within the Industrial Estate, while a Joint Laboratory should be established to meet the international standards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025